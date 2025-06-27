Live Tv
Search
TRENDING |
donald trump canada as ever parag tyagi 'daddy' t shirts daniel roseberry digital driving license noida old age home bjp national president donald trump canada as ever parag tyagi 'daddy' t shirts daniel roseberry digital driving license noida old age home bjp national president donald trump canada as ever parag tyagi 'daddy' t shirts daniel roseberry digital driving license noida old age home bjp national president donald trump canada as ever parag tyagi 'daddy' t shirts daniel roseberry digital driving license noida old age home bjp national president
Live TV
TRENDING |
donald trump canada as ever parag tyagi 'daddy' t shirts daniel roseberry digital driving license noida old age home bjp national president donald trump canada as ever parag tyagi 'daddy' t shirts daniel roseberry digital driving license noida old age home bjp national president donald trump canada as ever parag tyagi 'daddy' t shirts daniel roseberry digital driving license noida old age home bjp national president donald trump canada as ever parag tyagi 'daddy' t shirts daniel roseberry digital driving license noida old age home bjp national president
Home > World > Who Is Arya Rajendran? Meet The Indian Mayor Zohran Mamdani Called A Leader For NYC

Who Is Arya Rajendran? Meet The Indian Mayor Zohran Mamdani Called A Leader For NYC

Zohran Mamdani’s old tweet praising Arya Rajendran, Kerala’s 21-year-old mayor, resurfaces amid NYC mayoral campaign. Mamdani admired her youth and progressive politics. Rajendran became India’s youngest mayor in 2020, representing CPI(M), focusing on civic reforms and social equity. Her leadership continues to gain international recognition.

Published By: Lavanya R
Last Updated: June 27, 2025 14:51:23 IST

Follow us on
Google News

Share

Just as New York City prepares for its next mayoral election, an old social media post by Zohran Mamdani, the Democratic primary winner, is making its way back into the headlines because it underscores the historical significance of a young Indian politician.

In December 2020, Mamdani – a state assembly member in Queens, and the son of famed filmmaker Mira Nair – reshared a post about Arya Rajendran, the 21-year-old who was recently elected Mayor of Thiruvananthapuram, capital of Kerala. The original post, produced by CPI(M) Puducherry, celebrated Rajendran for being the youngest mayor of a major city in the entire world.

Mamdani’s quote tweet read: “So what kind of mayor does NYC need right now? ”a rhetorical nod to the kind of young, progressive, and ideologically clear leadership Rajendran represented.

With Mamdani now in the spotlight as a strong contender for the New York City mayoral race in November 2025, that tweet has resurfaced, prompting many to ask: Who is Arya Rajendran? And why does she continue to inspire international political voices?

Arya Rajendran: India’s Youngest Mayor and Rising Political Star

Born in 1999, Arya Rajendran stunned India and the world when she became the mayor of Thiruvananthapuram in 2020, just at age 21. Her achievement set a new national record, surpassing even Maharashtra’s Devendra Fadnavis, who was once the youngest civic body head in Nagpur at 27.

Representing the Communist Party of India (Marxist), Arya was elected from the Mudavanmugal ward during the Kerala local body elections. Her academic background includes a degree in mathematics, and her political journey began early she joined Balasangham, CPI(M)’s children’s wing, while still in fifth standard. Over time, she rose to become its state president.

Rajendran also worked with the Students’ Federation of India (SFI) and eventually became a CPI(M) area committee member in Chala, Thiruvananthapuram. Her steady growth within the party reflects not only her commitment but also the trust placed in her by senior leaders.

Leadership Beyond the Numbers: Family, Focus, and Civic Work

Arya Rajendran’s rise to power was not just a symbolic victory in politics: she was managing civic responsibilities with her family life, and, in 2023, she became a national sensation when her photo of her working in the office while holding her one-month-old baby became viral.

She is married to Sachin Dev, who is also a young CPI (M) leader and is now the youngest MLA in the Kerala Legislative Assembly. In 2024, Arya was appointed to the CPI(M) Thiruvananthapuram District Committee and, as such, further solidified her place in the political landscape of Kerala.

As mayor, Arya focused on waste management, public health, and improving civic infrastructure. She introduced scientific waste disposal drives and promoted 24/7 health centres to support the city’s underprivileged population.

Why Mamdani Highlighted Her and Why It Matters Now

In a political climate that often favors seniority and experience, Mamdani’s 2020 post indicated hope for new leadership rooted in clear ideology and grounded in grassroots experience. Arya Rajendran represents that new leadership, with her record of community-focused governance and early political involvement.

As Mamdani prepares for the November 2025 general election for New York City Mayor, observers take his former admiration of youth leaders around the globe, like Arya, with a clue as to the leadership style he may consider progressive, bold, and centered on the people.

While Arya Rajendran continues to work quietly in Indian civic governance, her name is now part of conversations in a city half a world away. And that, perhaps, is the power of leadership in a globalised political age.

ALSO READ: White House Releases Bombing Video to Back Trump’s Claim of Destroying Iran’s Nuclear Sites

Tags: arya rajendranmira nair son politicsnyc mayorzohran mamdani
Advertisement

More News

Afghanistan Re-Emerges As Safe Haven For Terror Groups, Warns US Congressman Bill Huizenga
IDF Operating With Clear Orders To Avoid Harming Innocents, Say Benjamin Netanyahu And Israel Katz
Israeli Defense Forces Confirm Significant Blow To Iranian Nuclear Infrastructure
Donald Trump On US-India Trade Deal: “Very Big One” May Be Coming Soon
China Approves Rare Earth Exports To US In Major Trade Agreement
Donald Trump Ends Trade Negotiations With Canada, Announces Tariffs Within Days
Meghan Markle’s As Ever Tea Line Under Fire For Triple-Priced Products: What’s Behind The Controversy?
Shefali Jariwala, The Kaanta Laga Girl And Bigg Boss 13 Contestant, Passes Away At 42
Donald Trump Camp Launches ‘Daddy’ Merchandise Line Featuring Mugshot Photo, Embracing NATO Chief’s Nickname
Who is Daniel Roseberry, Lauren Sanchez’s Wedding Dress Designer And Creative Director Of Schiaparelli?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?