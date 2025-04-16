Home
Wednesday, April 16, 2025
Who Is Ashley St. Clair? Elon Musk Reportedly Offered The Influencer $15 Million To Maintain Silence Over Alleged Child

Public opinion has been deeply divided. While many critics have labelled St. Clair a "gold digger", others are questioning Musk's actions and the ethics of using NDAs in such personal matters.

Who Is Ashley St. Clair? Elon Musk Reportedly Offered The Influencer $15 Million To Maintain Silence Over Alleged Child

Influencer Ashley St Clair claims Elon Musk is the father of her child.


Tech mogul Elon Musk is facing legal and personal controversy after social media influencer Ashley St. Clair alleged that he tried to pay her $15 million to remain silent about the paternity of their child.

In an interview with The Wall Street Journal, St. Clair claimed the offer came through Musk’s adviser, Jared Birchall.

Ashley St. Clair Claims She Rejected Musk’s Offer

According to St. Clair, the proposal included a lump sum of $15 million along with a monthly payment of $100,000 until the child turned 21. However, she turned down the offer, explaining, “I don’t want my son to feel like he’s a secret.”

The baby boy, reportedly named Romulus, was born in February 2024. St. Clair alleges that DNA testing confirmed Elon Musk as the biological father with a 99.9999% probability.

Despite this, Musk has not publicly acknowledged the child. She also claims that after she refused to sign a non-disclosure agreement (NDA), Musk cut her support payments by 60%.

St. Clair and Musk reportedly met in 2023, with the child being conceived during a New Year’s vacation. She also alleges that Musk requested a C-section delivery, which she declined.

Following the dispute, St. Clair says she has faced financial difficulties, including the sale of her Tesla, and continues to speak out against Musk online.

Who Is Ashley St. Clair?

​Ashley St. Clair is a 26-year-old conservative commentator, author, and social media influencer who gained widespread attention in February 2025 after publicly claiming she had a child with tech billionaire Elon Musk.​

St. Clair is known for her outspoken conservative views and has contributed to platforms like The Babylon Bee and The Post Millennial.

She authored the children’s book Elephants Are Not Birds, which promotes traditional values and critiques progressive gender ideologies. Her social media presence, particularly on X (formerly Twitter), has garnered her a significant following. ​

St. Clair and Musk reportedly connected through direct messages on X and developed a relationship during a work assignment in San Francisco. She announced on February 14, 2025, that she had given birth to Musk’s child five months prior, choosing to keep the information private initially to protect their child’s safety.

Online Reactions: Gold Digger or Brave Whistleblower?

Public opinion has been deeply divided. While many critics have labelled St. Clair a “gold digger”, others are questioning Musk’s actions and the ethics of using NDAs in such personal matters.

The incident has brought renewed attention to Musk’s complex personal life, including his relationships with Shivon Zilis and Grimes, the mothers of his other children. This situation has fueled wider conversations about parental responsibility, celebrity accountability, and the limits of private agreements in public controversies.

