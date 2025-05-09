Who Is Asim Munir? Pakistan’s Army Chief Raised Eyebrows With ‘Jugular Vein’ Comment Days Before Attack

In the wake of India’s military response, Asim Munir warned of a "rapid and intensified retaliation", further escalating fears of an all-out conflict between the nuclear-armed neighbors. His words have been viewed as an effort to provoke a larger confrontation.

Following the deadly terror strike in Pahalgam on April 22, which claimed 26 lives—mostly tourists—Pakistan Army Chief General Asim Munir has come under intense international and domestic scrutiny.

His controversial remarks about Kashmir just days before the attack have been widely interpreted as a trigger for the violence.

Asim Munir’s “Jugular Vein” Comment Sparks Outrage

In a provocative statement prior to the Pahalgam massacre, General Munir referred to Kashmir as Pakistan’s “jugular vein” and invoked the divisive two-nation theory, intensifying regional tensions.

Indian officials, including Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, have strongly linked Munir’s inflammatory speech to the timing and severity of the terror incident, suggesting it acted as a covert signal to extremist groups.

Social media buzz has intensified with rumors of Asim Munir’s possible removal or arrest, reflecting potential rifts within the top ranks of Pakistan’s military. Former army officer Major Adil Raja accused Munir of engineering the attack to consolidate power, even comparing his tactics to former dictator Zia-ul-Haq.

Threats of Escalation Deepen the Crisis

In the wake of India’s military response, Asim Munir warned of a “rapid and intensified retaliation”, further escalating fears of an all-out conflict between the nuclear-armed neighbors. His words have been viewed as an effort to provoke a larger confrontation.

Controversies Surrounding Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir

General Munir has faced heavy backlash for his alleged interference in civilian politics. He is accused of working against Imran Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, orchestrating mass crackdowns and using military courts to try civilians after the May 9, 2023, unrest sparked by Khan’s arrest. Khan has openly blamed Munir for undermining democracy and even alleged assassination plots.

Following the May 9 riots, Munir authorized the use of military tribunals against civilians under the Pakistan Army Act and the Official Secrets Act. This controversial move drew condemnation from human rights organizations and was later struck down by Pakistan’s Supreme Court.

Intimidation Allegations During Civil Unrest

Former U.S. envoy Zalmay Khalilzad alleged that Munir issued threats to senior officers and their families during the political turmoil, reportedly saying he would “take others down” if he were removed. While Pakistani officials denied the claims, the reports further dented Munir’s credibility.

Munir also faced criticism for backing the mass deportation of Afghan refugees, despite worsening humanitarian conditions. His policy was seen as lacking empathy and attracting international disapproval.

In April 2025, Munir intensified regional hostilities by calling Kashmir Pakistan’s vital organ and emphasizing religious divides between Hindus and Muslims. These remarks reignited nationalist fervor in Pakistan while being condemned in India as provocative and communal.

Allegations of Orchestrating Terror Attacks

Asim Munir’s tenure as the head of Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) during the 2019 Pulwama attack is now being reexamined, with new accusations linking him to the 2025 Pahalgam massacre. Critics allege that his speeches prior to the attack incited violence and emboldened terror networks in the region.

Munir’s leadership has faced backlash from within the army, including forced retirements of senior officials and unrest among junior officers. Discontent reportedly stems from his handling of national security and issues related to the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

U.S. Congressman Ro Khanna called for sanctions against Munir over allegations of human rights abuses, particularly targeting families of pro-democracy figures. Prominent analyst Michael Kugelman warned that Munir’s extended term may entrench military dominance and undermine democratic processes in Pakistan.

American scholar Michael Rubin went as far as to compare Asim Munir to Osama bin Laden following the Pahalgam attack, accusing him of destabilizing the region through state-sponsored extremism.

