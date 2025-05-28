Home
Who Is Baba Vanga? Japanese Artist’s Terrifying prophecies Resurface As Covid Cases Continue To Rise

As India sees another rise in Covid-19 cases, an old prophecy made by a Japanese manga artist is suddenly back in the spotlight. Ryo Tatsuki—often referred to as Japan’s version of Baba Vanga—claimed in her 1999 book that a deadly virus would return a decade after 2020.

Who Is Baba Vanga? Japanese Artist's Terrifying prophecies Resurface As Covid Cases Continue To Rise


As India sees another rise in Covid-19 cases, an old prophecy made by a Japanese manga artist is suddenly back in the spotlight. Ryo Tatsuki—often referred to as Japan’s version of Baba Vanga—claimed in her 1999 book that a deadly virus would return a decade after 2020. Now, with cases creeping up again in several Indian states, many are asking: Was she right all along?

The 1999 Prophecy That’s Stirring Debate Again

More than two decades ago, Ryo Tatsuki published a book titled “The Future As I See It”. It wasn’t just any book—it was based on disturbing dreams and nightmares that Tatsuki claimed to have had over the years. In one particular entry, she wrote:

“An unknown virus will come in 2020, will disappear after peaking in April, and appear again 10 years later.”

At the time, this prediction didn’t get much attention. But when Covid-19 broke out globally in 2020—and peaked around April in several regions—her words suddenly felt eerily close to reality. Now, as we move closer to 2030 and as India battles a new wave of infections, many are wondering if her forecast is about to come true again.

A Deadlier Comeback in 2030?

Tatsuki’s 1999 articles didn’t just talk about a return of the virus. She claimed that when it comes back, it will be much more dangerous.

According to her writings, the next outbreak would:

  • Be more powerful than the first wave

  • Cause more deaths worldwide

  • Push global healthcare systems to the brink once again

Though there’s no scientific proof behind her claims, they’ve captured public attention—especially at a time when health fears are already rising.

Health Officials Say: No Need to Panic (Yet)

Despite the growing buzz about Tatsuki’s prophecy, health experts in India are urging people not to worry. On Monday, Dr. Rajiv Behl, Director General of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), said the new cases being reported are not severe.

“The severity of infections as of now is generally mild and there was no cause for worry,” Dr. Behl said.

He also added that genome sequencing—a process where scientists study the virus’s genetic material—has been carried out on samples from Western and Southern India. These tests have shown that the current Covid cases are caused by Omicron sub-variants, not any new dangerous strain.

The sub-variants found so far include the LF.7 series, XFG series, JN.1 series, and NB.1.8.1 series, as reported by news agency PTI.

Where Are the New Covid Cases Coming From?

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India reported 1,009 active Covid cases across various states last week.

Here’s a quick breakdown:

  • Delhi: 104 cases

  • Kerala: 430 cases

  • Maharashtra: 209 cases

  • Tamil Nadu: 69 cases

  • Gujarat: 83 cases

  • Karnataka: 47 cases

  • Uttar Pradesh: 15 cases

  • Rajasthan: 13 cases

  • West Bengal: 12 cases

States like Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, and Karnataka are seeing the biggest uptick in numbers. Still, most of these cases are mild and are being treated through home isolation, according to health officials.

Who Is Ryo Tatsuki—and Why Do People Call Her “Japan’s Baba Vanga”?

Ryo Tatsuki is a Japanese manga artist who, over the years, has gained a reputation for her unusual and strangely accurate predictions. Her book “The Future As I See It” included several forecasts based on her recurring dreams. Some people have even compared her to Baba Vanga, the blind mystic from Bulgaria who became famous for her predictions about world events.

Baba Vanga was known for her alleged foresight into major historical moments, including:

  • The Covid-19 pandemic

  • The death of Princess Diana

  • The passing of Freddie Mercury

Now, both Tatsuki and Baba Vanga are being talked about again—especially because both supposedly warned about a future outbreak that could rival or even surpass the first round of Covid.

A Scary Tsunami Prediction for 2025?

As if viral outbreaks weren’t enough, Baba Vanga’s other prediction is also making waves online—literally. According to her followers, she warned of a massive underwater rift that would occur between Japan and the Philippines in July 2025, triggering a catastrophic tsunami.

She reportedly predicted:

The tsunami would be three times more powerful than the one that devastated Japan in 2011. She also claimed to see the ocean “boiling” south of Japan—a vision she believed would cause the disaster.

Given Japan’s long history of earthquakes and tsunamis, this prediction is unsettling for many. Whether it comes true remains to be seen, but the warning is enough to spark concern in coastal regions across East Asia.

So—Should We Be Worried?

For now, Indian health experts are asking people to stay calm. While cases are rising, they’re still low compared to past waves, and the new variants don’t seem to be very dangerous.

But that doesn’t mean we should let our guard down completely. Many scientists agree that Covid is not going away anytime soon. New variants will continue to emerge, and the virus could become a seasonal threat, much like the flu.

As for the prophecies? They might just be old predictions that happen to line up with current events. Or they might be eerie warnings worth paying closer attention to.

