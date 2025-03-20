Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Thursday, March 20, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • World»
  • Who Is Badar Khan Suri? Indian Researcher At Georgetown University Facing Deportation In The US For ‘Hamas Propaganda’

Who Is Badar Khan Suri? Indian Researcher At Georgetown University Facing Deportation In The US For ‘Hamas Propaganda’

Badar Khan Suri was arrested by masked agents who identified themselves as officers from the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), he is accused of "spreading Hamas propaganda."

Who Is Badar Khan Suri? Indian Researcher At Georgetown University Facing Deportation In The US For ‘Hamas Propaganda’


Indian-origin scholar Dr. Badar Khan Suri, a postdoctoral fellow at Georgetown University, is facing deportation from the United States following his arrest by immigration authorities. His detention, which took place outside his home in Virginia on Monday night, has sparked widespread debate over academic freedom and the political climate surrounding international students in the US.

Dr. Suri was apprehended by masked agents who identified themselves as officers from the Department of Homeland Security (DHS). According to a statement from DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin, he is accused of “spreading Hamas propaganda” and having “close connections to a known or suspected terrorist,” allegedly a senior advisor to Hamas.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

“Suri was a foreign exchange student at Georgetown University actively spreading Hamas propaganda and promoting antisemitism on social media,” McLaughlin wrote on X (formerly Twitter). She added that the Secretary of State determined on March 15, 2025, that his activities made him deportable under the Immigration and Nationality Act (INA) section 237(a)(4)(C)(i).

Who is Badar Khan Suri?

Dr. Suri is a postdoctoral fellow at the Alwaleed Bin Talal Center for Muslim-Christian Understanding at Georgetown University’s Edmund A. Walsh School of Foreign Service. He has been teaching a course on “Majoritarianism and Minority Rights in South Asia.”

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

An interdisciplinary scholar, he completed his PhD in Peace and Conflict Studies from the Nelson Mandela Centre for Peace and Conflict Resolution at Jamia Millia Islamia, New Delhi, in 2020. His research focuses on religion, violence, and peace, particularly in the Middle East and South Asia. His doctoral thesis, titled “Transitional Democracy, Divided Societies, and Prospects for Peace: A Study of State Building in Afghanistan and Iraq,” examines the challenges of introducing democracy in ethnically diverse societies.

Dr. Suri’s legal team, led by attorney Hassan Ahmad, argues that his detention is politically motivated. According to Ahmad, Suri is being targeted due to the Palestinian heritage of his wife, Mapheze Saleh, a US citizen. Saleh, a first-year student at Georgetown University’s Center for Contemporary Arab Studies, previously studied journalism in Gaza before completing a master’s degree in peacebuilding in India.

“Dr. Khan Suri is an Indian national who was duly granted a visa to continue his doctoral research on peacebuilding in Iraq and Afghanistan,” a Georgetown University spokesperson said in a statement. “We are not aware of him engaging in any illegal activity, and we have not received a reason for his detention.”

Georgetown University also defended Suri’s right to academic freedom. “We support our community members’ rights to free and open inquiry, deliberation, and debate, even if the underlying ideas may be difficult, controversial, or objectionable. We expect the legal system to adjudicate this case fairly,” the spokesperson added.

Suri’s case is the latest in a series of detentions involving international students accused of supporting pro-Palestinian activism. Ranjani Srinivasan, an Indian doctoral student at Columbia University, recently self-deported after her student visa was revoked for allegedly supporting Hamas. Similarly, Mahmoud Khalil, a Columbia University student of Palestinian descent, was arrested by ICE agents in New York for his participation in pro-Palestinian demonstrations.

Suri remains in custody at an ICE detention facility in Alexandria, Louisiana. His defense team has filed a habeas corpus petition challenging his detention, and the case is expected to move to federal court in the coming weeks.

ALSO READ: Trump Suggests US Could Run Ukraine’s Power Plants in Key Discussion with Zelenskyy

Filed under

Badar Khan Suri dEPORTATION Hamas Propaganda

2 Stocks to Buy for a Ste

2 Stocks to Buy for a Steady Ride Ahead, Nagaraj Shetti’s Near-Term Stock Picks
newsx

BCCI Rewards Champions Trophy Winning Team, Here’s How ₹58 Crores Will Be Distributed: Full Breakdown...
newsx

Indonesia Passes Controversial Law, Paving Way For Greater Military Role in Government
In a shocking crime, a wo

Delhi Woman Strangled: Body Dumped In Canal, Taxi Driver Arrested
Rajasthan Royals (RR) wil

Riyan Parag To Captain RR For Three IPL 2025 Matches–Why Is Sanju Samson Unavailable?
As the 18th season of the

‘Become More Fearless’ Suresh Raina Praises IPL For Shaping Indian Cricket
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

2 Stocks to Buy for a Steady Ride Ahead, Nagaraj Shetti’s Near-Term Stock Picks

2 Stocks to Buy for a Steady Ride Ahead, Nagaraj Shetti’s Near-Term Stock Picks

BCCI Rewards Champions Trophy Winning Team, Here’s How ₹58 Crores Will Be Distributed: Full Breakdown Inside

BCCI Rewards Champions Trophy Winning Team, Here’s How ₹58 Crores Will Be Distributed: Full Breakdown...

Indonesia Passes Controversial Law, Paving Way For Greater Military Role in Government

Indonesia Passes Controversial Law, Paving Way For Greater Military Role in Government

Delhi Woman Strangled: Body Dumped In Canal, Taxi Driver Arrested

Delhi Woman Strangled: Body Dumped In Canal, Taxi Driver Arrested

Riyan Parag To Captain RR For Three IPL 2025 Matches–Why Is Sanju Samson Unavailable?

Riyan Parag To Captain RR For Three IPL 2025 Matches–Why Is Sanju Samson Unavailable?

Entertainment

John Abraham Was Asked ‘Kaun Ho’ At Muhurat Of His Film, Here’s How Hrithik Roshan Helped Him Get In

John Abraham Was Asked ‘Kaun Ho’ At Muhurat Of His Film, Here’s How Hrithik Roshan

L2: Empuraan Trailer Out Now: Mohanlal’s Most Intense Avatar Yet?

L2: Empuraan Trailer Out Now: Mohanlal’s Most Intense Avatar Yet?

Big U On Run? Bricc Baby & Others Arrested In Major Gang Bust

Big U On Run? Bricc Baby & Others Arrested In Major Gang Bust

Kanye West Targets Jay-Z, Beyoncé, And Their Children In Social Media Outburst

Kanye West Targets Jay-Z, Beyoncé, And Their Children In Social Media Outburst

Anurag Kashyap Calls Out Netflix India’s Hypocrisy Over Not Supporting Indian Content: Fingers Crossed For A Better Future

Anurag Kashyap Calls Out Netflix India’s Hypocrisy Over Not Supporting Indian Content: Fingers Crossed For

Lifestyle

Happiness Is A choice-Here Are The 10 Habits To Lead A Happy Life | International Day Of Happiness

Happiness Is A choice-Here Are The 10 Habits To Lead A Happy Life | International

Hyderabad’s Daawat-e-Ramzan 2025: Whats Special And Where?

Hyderabad’s Daawat-e-Ramzan 2025: Whats Special And Where?

Holi 2025: How To Protect Your Eyes During The Festival

Holi 2025: How To Protect Your Eyes During The Festival

Miu Miu Fall 2025: The Bullet Bra Is Back, And It’s Bolder Than Ever

Miu Miu Fall 2025: The Bullet Bra Is Back, And It’s Bolder Than Ever

Women’s Day: ‘We Need Respect’, What Does Freedom Mean For Women In 2025?

Women’s Day: ‘We Need Respect’, What Does Freedom Mean For Women In 2025?