Who Is Balvinder Singh Sahni? Indian-Origin Businessman Jailed For Five Years In Dubai For Money Laundering

Dubai-based Indian businessman Balvinder Singh Sahni, popularly known as ‘Abu Sabah’, has been sentenced to five years in prison by a Dubai court after being found guilty of money laundering. The court also ruled that Sahni will be deported after completing his sentence, as reported by local media outlets.

Dubai Court Orders Confiscation of ₹344 Crore in Assets

The Fourth Criminal Court in Dubai ordered the seizure of AED 150 million (approximately ₹344 crore) from Sahni, along with a fine of AED 500,000.

According to The Gulf News, the amount was identified as the proceeds of the laundering operation, which authorities linked to shell companies and fraudulent invoices.

Sahni and 32 Others Convicted, Including His Son

The case, reported by Khaleej Times, also saw the conviction of 32 other individuals, including Sahni’s son. The network was accused of running forged commercial partnerships and suspicious financial dealings across both local and international jurisdictions.

Several defendants received one-year prison terms and fines of AED 200,000 each, while three companies were each fined AED 50 million.

The investigation into the laundering scheme began in 2024 at the Bur Dubai Police Station, before being handed over to the Public Prosecution in December of the same year.

Prosecutors presented their case during the first hearing on January 9, 2025, revealing what they described as a highly coordinated money laundering operation.

Lavish Lifestyle in the Spotlight

Known for his opulent lifestyle, Sahni once drew global attention by purchasing the “D5” license plate for $9 million to place on one of his Rolls Royce vehicles.

Despite his flamboyant public persona, he was allegedly operating a web of fraudulent business activities through his company, RSG Group, which has operations in the UAE, United States, India, and several other countries.

After convicting Sahni in May 2025, the Dubai court mandated his deportation once he completes his prison term. Some defendants were tried in absentia, highlighting the international scope of the case.