Who is Banu Mushtaq? The First Kannada Author To Win The International Booker Prize For Heart Lamp

Banu Mushtaq, a trailblazing voice in Kannada literature, has been awarded the International Booker Prize along with translator Deepa Bhasthi for their novel Heart Lamp. At 77, Mushtaq becomes the first Kannada author to receive this global honour for translated fiction.

Banu Mushtaq, a distinguished writer known for her profound exploration of women’s lives, caste, power, and oppression, has been awarded the International Booker Prize alongside her translator Deepa Bhasthi for their book Heart Lamp.

First Kannada Author to Win the Prestigious Booker Prize

At 77 years old, Mushtaq is the first Kannada author to receive the prestigious Booker Prize for the best English-translated fiction. Reflecting on this landmark achievement, she said, “This feels like a thousand fireflies lighting a single sky – brief, brilliant and utterly collective.” Her win also represents only the second time an Indian book has won this international honour, following Geetanjali Shree and translator Daisy Rockwell’s Tomb of Sand (Ret Samadhi) in 2022.

Mushtaq’s literary journey is closely intertwined with her advocacy for women’s rights and her legal efforts to confront discrimination. She believes her stories reveal how religion, society, and politics impose unquestioning obedience on women, often resulting in cruelty and oppression. This perspective is not limited to her writing; in her personal life, she defied patriarchal expectations by marrying a man of her choice, challenging traditional norms.

Who is Banu Mushtaq?

Her passion for writing began early, with her first short story penned during middle school. Although she started writing young, it was only at 26 that her work gained public recognition when her story was published in the popular Kannada magazine Prajamata. Growing up in a large Muslim family, Mushtaq found strong support from her father, especially when she resisted the authoritarian pressures of her schooling.

Mushtaq’s distinctive voice was also shaped by her involvement in progressive movements in Karnataka. She engaged deeply with the Bandaya Sahitya movement, a literary protest against caste and class oppression, traveling across states and connecting with people whose struggles fueled her writing. These experiences gave her the strength and insight to craft stories that resonate with social consciousness and empathy.

Banu Mushtaq Has a Rich and Celebrated Literary Career

Besides Heart Lamp, Mushtaq is the author of six short story collections, a novel, an essay collection, and a poetry collection. Her contributions have earned her prestigious recognitions, including awards from the Karnataka Sahitya Academy and the Daana Chintamani Attimabbe. Her early short stories were compiled in 2013 into Haseena Matthu Ithara Kathegalu, while a more recent collection, Hennu Haddina Swayamvara, was published in 2023.

