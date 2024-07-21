Who is Brandon Dale Biggs? YouTuber Predicted Trump Assassination Attempt Months Ago

Brandon Dale Biggs, known for sharing his prophetic visions on his YouTube channel, alleged that he received a divine revelation predicting an attempt on Donald Trump’s life. According to Biggs, God showed him a vision that included Trump being targeted and a bullet narrowly missing his head.

Details of the Prediction:

In a podcast uploaded to YouTube on March 14, Biggs detailed his vision, stating that he saw a bullet flying by Trump’s ear, causing significant harm but missing his head. Biggs described witnessing Trump collapse and worship God after the near-fatal incident. He added that this vision was revealed to him a few weeks before the podcast.

Impact and Subsequent Revelations:

Following the July 13 shooting incident in Butler, Pennsylvania, where Trump was struck in the right ear, Biggs claimed that his vision had come true. He described the spiritual implications of this event, suggesting that it would lead to a revival of patriotism in America. Biggs envisioned a “red wave” emerging from Michigan and saw individuals carrying torches across Oklahoma, symbolizing a surge of nationalistic fervor.

Additional Claims:

Biggs also discussed the spiritual significance of an upcoming solar eclipse and maintained that God revealed Trump’s November victory and the imminent return of Jesus.

Controversial Allegations:

In a related development, Senator Josh Hawley has made contentious claims about the Secret Service’s role during Trump’s rally in Pennsylvania. Hawley alleged that there were fewer Secret Service agents present than usual and suggested that many of the security personnel were untrained staff from the Department of Homeland Security.