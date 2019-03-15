Who is Brenton Tarrant? Christchurch mosque shooting Gunman, New Zealand mosque shooter 'Brenton Tarrant' Livestreamed Entire Shooting details: Twenty-eight-year-old Australian gunman Brenton Tarrant says he was inspired by Norway mass killer Anders Behring Breivik and wanted to avenge thousands of deaths caused by foreign invaders. Tarrant himself filmed the entire episode before attacking a Christchurch mosque in a Facebook Live video. Apart from that, he posted a 74-page manifesto in which he claims to be from a “working class, low-income family”.

Twenty-eight-year-old Australian gunman Brenton Tarrant says he was inspired by Norway mass killer Anders Behring Breivik and wanted to avenge thousands of deaths caused by foreign invaders. Tarrant described himself as an “ordinary white man” who was of Scottish, Irish and English stock and moved to New Zealand temporarily. He decided to stay in the country to plan and train and then carried out the attack at a mosque in central Christchurch area, .telegraph.co.uk reported. Tarrant himself filmed the entire episode before attacking a Christchurch mosque in a Facebook Live video. Apart from that, he posted a 74-page manifesto in which he claims to be from a “working class, low-income family”.

In the manifesto, Tarrant has also written that he wanted to avenge the enslavement of millions of Europeans taken from their lands by the Islamic slavers.

He further wrote that the wanted to take revenge for Ebba Akerlund and thousands of European lives lost to terror attacks throughout European lands.

He further added that with the attack he has tried to reduce immigration rates to European lands by intimidating and physically removing invaders themselves.

Inspired by Norway mass killer Anders Behring Breivik, Brenton has also read the writings of Daylan Roof and others.

Reports said that so far four people have been arrested in connection with the dastardly attack, including a woman. Tarrant had also shot the video of the entire incident through a GoPro camera, which was installed in his helmet. The eye-witnesses have revealed that the gunman was donning a camouflage uniform with magazine covers strapped on his pants.

