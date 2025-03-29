Who Is Brianna Stern? US Model Alleges Andrew Tate Thrashed, Choked Her During Sex

Andrew Tate, the controversial influencer notorious for his misogynistic views, is once again in legal turmoil. His former girlfriend, Brianna Stern, has accused him of physical, sexual, and psychological abuse in a newly filed lawsuit.

Stern, a model and influencer, filed a lawsuit on March 27 in a Los Angeles court, alleging that Tate choked, struck, and verbally degraded her during their relationship, which began in July 2023. She further claims he even threatened to kill her.

Allegations of Physical and Psychological Abuse

According to the lawsuit, Tate’s alleged abusive behavior escalated when the couple stayed at a hotel in Beverly Hills in March 2024. Stern asserts that Tate, 38, hit her in the face and head, ignoring her pleas to stop. At one point, the pressure he exerted on her neck allegedly caused her to lose consciousness. The complaint states that while the encounter initially began consensually, it soon turned violent.

Stern also revealed that Tate frequently subjected her to verbal humiliation. She shared screenshots of messages he sent her, in which he allegedly referred to her as his “property” and justified his behavior by stating, “You should be thankful.” One message purportedly showed Tate saying there was no reason for him to be with her if he could not “beat and impregnate” her.

“This Wasn’t a Joke or an Internet Facade”: Brianna Stern

Stern took to Twitter to publicly detail her ordeal, emphasizing that Tate’s behavior was not an act but rather a stark reality of their relationship.

“This wasn’t a joke or an internet facade. This was the reality of my boyfriend and my life, and I needed to take back control,” she wrote. “‘You are my property’ echoed in my mind, and I knew that was not the future I wanted for myself or my future children.”

She claims that the last words Tate said to her before she left him at the hotel on March 11 were: “Shut the fk up, bch. You will never backtalk me. You are my property.”

Brianna Stern Takes Legal Action

Following the alleged incident, Stern sought medical attention and was diagnosed with post-concussion syndrome. The lawsuit states that she delayed taking legal action out of fear of retaliation, waiting until March 22, after Tate and his brother, Tristan, had left the United States for Romania, where they are facing separate legal proceedings related to human trafficking.

Stern also claims that Tate continued to intimidate her even after she left him, allegedly sending her a message warning that if she ever betrayed him, she would “regret it.”

“He has told me on many occasions before that if I crossed him, he would ruin my life, rape me, or kill me,” she tweeted.

Tate’s Legal Team Denies Claims

In response to the lawsuit, Tate’s U.S. legal team dismissed Stern’s accusations as a “desperate attempt by a sad individual to exploit Andrew’s success and reputation for personal gain,” according to The New York Times.

His representatives further alleged that Stern’s decision to go public with her claims exposed her true motives, which they described as “money and attention, not justice.”

Andrew Tate has long been a polarizing figure, known for his deeply misogynistic rhetoric and his prominence in the so-called “manosphere” community. His influence, particularly among young men, has been a subject of debate as concerns grow over the impact of his views in the digital age.

Tate has denied Stern’s allegations, calling them a “blatant cash grab.”

