Who is Bryan Johnson?

Billionaire biohacker Bryan Johnson walked out of a podcast with Nikhil Kamath, blaming India’s air pollution for burning his eyes and throat. Despite an air purifier and an N95 mask, he found the conditions unbearable, sparking debate over Delhi’s air quality crisis.

Tech entrepreneur and anti-ageing advocate Bryan Johnson abruptly left a podcast recording with Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath, citing poor air quality. Johnson, 47, who was in India for a visit, said the pollution caused his “skin to break out in a rash” and left his “eyes and throat burning.”

The episode for Kamath’s podcast “WTF” was recorded at a five-star hotel equipped with an air purifier. Despite these measures and wearing an N95 mask, Johnson found the air quality intolerable. He noted that the room’s Air Quality Index (AQI) was around 120 at the time. At one point during the conversation, he remarked, “I can’t see you over there,” when the topic of India’s air quality was raised.

Bryan Johnson Confirms Incident on Social Media

Following the incident, Johnson took to social media platform X to confirm the early exit. “When in India, I did end this podcast early due to the bad air quality,” he wrote.

When in India, I did end this podcast early due to the bad air quality. @nikhilkamathcio was a gracious host and we were having a great time. The problem was that the room we were in circulated outside air which made the air purifier I’d brought with me ineffective. Inside,… https://t.co/xTkpW567Xv — Bryan Johnson /dd (@bryan_johnson) February 3, 2025

While expressing appreciation for Kamath as a “gracious host,” Johnson explained that the air purifier in the room was ineffective because it was circulating outdoor air. By the time he left, the indoor AQI had climbed to 130, with PM2.5 levels at 75 micrograms per cubic metre—an exposure he equated to smoking 3.4 cigarettes over 24 hours. He further noted that after just three days in India, the pollution had triggered a rash along with persistent eye and throat irritation.

Bryan Johnson Criticizes Air Pollution Normalization

Johnson strongly criticised the normalization of severe air pollution in India. “People would be outside running. Babies and small children exposed from birth. No one wore a mask, which can significantly decrease exposure. It was so confusing,” he wrote.

He questioned why Indian authorities had not declared air pollution a “national emergency,” emphasizing its severe health implications. Citing scientific studies, he argued, “The evidence shows that India would improve the health of its population more by cleaning up air quality than by curing all cancers.”

Comparison Between India’s Pollution and U.S. Obesity Crisis

Johnson drew a comparison between India’s pollution crisis and what he perceives as America’s silent epidemic—obesity. “When I returned to the US, my eyes were fresh to see what is normalized to me. I saw obesity everywhere. 42.4 per cent of Americans are obese, and because I was around it all the time, I had been mostly oblivious to it,” he remarked.

Last month, Johnson had shared suggestions on tackling air pollution in India. In a post on X, he claimed that solving the issue would save more lives than curing cancer. His associate later demonstrated the precautions they took while in Mumbai, such as using portable air quality monitors, keeping car windows shut, wearing N96 masks, and carrying portable air purifiers.

Meanwhile, on Monday, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) revoked Stage 3 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) after Delhi’s AQI dropped below 300.

Who is Bryan Johnson?

A former Silicon Valley executive, Bryan Johnson has gained global attention for his extreme anti-ageing experiments. He frequently shares updates on social media about his unconventional methods, including receiving blood transfusions from his teenage son and undergoing gene therapy injections.

Johnson reportedly spends over $2 million annually on medical tests, treatments, and a strict lifestyle aimed at reversing ageing. His regimen includes a 1,950-calorie diet, waking up at 4:30 am, consuming over 100 supplements daily, and engaging in targeted exercise. His ultimate goal is to extend his health span and maintain the appearance of an 18-year-old.

Viewing death as an “optional challenge,” Johnson has stated that his rate of ageing is slower than 99% of people in their twenties. His controversial approach includes “young blood” transfusions from his son—a procedure not approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA)—and regular gene therapy injections.

Johnson holds a degree in international studies from Brigham Young University (2003) and an MBA from the University of Chicago (2007). The same year, he founded Braintree, a credit card processing company, which later acquired Venmo for $26.2 million in 2012. In 2013, he sold Braintree to PayPal for $800 million, securing substantial wealth.

Since then, he has dedicated his resources to advancing emerging technologies, including tools to monitor brain activity and devices designed to treat neurological conditions such as Alzheimer’s and strokes.

