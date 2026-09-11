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Home > World News > Who Is Cai Qi, Xi Jinping’s Right-Hand Man, Set To Join 67-Member Chinese Delegation For BRICS Summit

Who Is Cai Qi, Xi Jinping’s Right-Hand Man, Set To Join 67-Member Chinese Delegation For BRICS Summit

Cai Qi, one of the most powerful figures in the Communist Party of China and a close political ally of Xi Jinping, is expected to be part of the delegation.

Cai Qi is often described as Xi Jinping’s ‘right-hand man’. (Source:X/ANI)
Cai Qi is often described as Xi Jinping’s ‘right-hand man’. (Source:X/ANI)

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Published: Fri 2026-09-11 12:54 IST

Chinese President Xi Jinping is set to visit India after seven years to attend the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi on September 12-13. The visit is significant for India-China relations and comes as the two countries work to stabilise ties after years of tensions along the border. Xi is expected to be accompanied by a high-level Chinese delegation, including Foreign Minister Wang Yi and senior Communist Party leader Cai Qi, one of the most influential figures in China’s political system. Reports say Xi’s government delegation has 67 members.

Who is Cai Qi?

Cai Qi is a member of the Politburo Standing Committee, the Communist Party of China’s most powerful decision-making body. He is also the first-ranked secretary of the Party Secretariat and heads the Communist Party’s General Office. Because of these roles, Cai is widely described as Xi Jinping’s chief of staff and one of his closest political allies. He has worked closely with Xi for decades, with their association going back to their time in Fujian and later Zhejiang.

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Why is Cai called Xi’s ‘right-hand man’?

Cai’s influence comes partly from his control over the day-to-day functioning of the Communist Party’s central machinery. His responsibilities include managing key administrative and organisational matters around the top leadership. His position in the seven-member Politburo Standing Committee also places him among China’s most powerful officials. Reuters has described him as one of Xi’s closest allies and noted that his responsibilities have expanded significantly.

Cai Qi’s role at the BRICS Summit

Cai’s presence alongside Xi at the Delhi summit is significant because of his seniority within China’s leadership. His participation also highlights the importance Beijing attaches to the summit and to its engagement with India. Xi’s visit is expected to include talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, with trade, economic cooperation, border issues and broader regional developments likely to feature in discussions. For India, Xi’s first visit in seven years and the presence of one of his most trusted aides makes the 2026 BRICS Summit an important moment in the evolving India-China relationship.
Also Read: BRICS Summit 2026: Banks To Remain Closed For Three days, Will Your UPI And Online May Get Affected?

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Who Is Cai Qi, Xi Jinping’s Right-Hand Man, Set To Join 67-Member Chinese Delegation For BRICS Summit
Tags: BRICS Summit 2026BRICS Summit DelhiCai QiCai Qi BRICS SummitCai Qi India visitCai Qi Xi JinpingChinese President Xi Jinpingwho is Cai QiXi Jinping India visitXi Jinping right hand man

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Who Is Cai Qi, Xi Jinping’s Right-Hand Man, Set To Join 67-Member Chinese Delegation For BRICS Summit
Who Is Cai Qi, Xi Jinping’s Right-Hand Man, Set To Join 67-Member Chinese Delegation For BRICS Summit
Who Is Cai Qi, Xi Jinping’s Right-Hand Man, Set To Join 67-Member Chinese Delegation For BRICS Summit
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