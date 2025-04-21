The Vatican confirmed the death of Pope Francis on Monday, with Cardinal Kevin Farrell leading the Church through this momentous period as the new Camerlengo. As the world mourns, Farrell takes on the critical responsibility of overseeing the Church’s administration until the 2025 Papal Conclave elects a new pope.

The Vatican confirmed the death of Pope Francis on Monday morning through an official statement delivered by Cardinal Kevin Farrell. The Irish-born American cardinal, speaking with visible emotion, paid tribute to the late pontiff, “He taught us to live the values of the gospel with faithfulness, courage, and universal love, especially for the poorest and most marginalised.

The Role of the Camerlengo: Kevin Farrell Now Leads the Church

With immense gratitude for his example as a true disciple of the Lord Jesus, we commend the soul of Pope Francis to the infinite merciful love of God, One and Triune.”

Farrell’s role in announcing the death is just one part of his larger responsibilities in the coming days, as he assumes a temporary but pivotal role in the Church.

Cardinal Farrell now serves as the Camerlengo, or chamberlain — the official charged with overseeing the administration of the Catholic Church during a papal interregnum, the period known as sede vacante (Latin for “empty seat”).

As Camerlengo, he becomes the interim leader of the Church until a new pope is elected.

Who Is Cardinal Kevin Farrell?

Born in Dublin in 1947, Kevin Farrell began his religious path when he joined the Congregation of the Legionaries of Christ in 1966. He studied at the prestigious Pontifical Gregorian University in Rome and was ordained a priest in 1978.

His early ministry included serving as chaplain for the Regnum Christi Movement at the University of Monterrey in Mexico.

In 1984, he was incardinated into the Archdiocese of Washington. His steady rise within the Church included numerous roles before being appointed as auxiliary bishop of Washington by Pope John Paul II in 2001. From then until 2007, he also served as the archdiocese’s moderator of the curia and chief vicar general.

In 2007, he became the Bishop of Dallas. His work there was followed by a major appointment in 2016 when Pope Francis chose him to head the newly created Dicastery for the Laity, Family and Life — a department of the Roman Curia dedicated to the laity’s role in the Church.

Three years later, Pope Francis nominated him as Camerlengo of the Holy Roman Church, positioning him for the responsibilities he now shoulders. He also serves as president of the Commission for Confidential Matters and president of the Vatican City State Supreme Court.

What Happens When a Pope Dies? The Duties of the Camerlengo

The death of a pope marks the beginning of sede vacante. During this time, the Church has no pontiff, and Cardinal Farrell now assumes administrative and spiritual duties on behalf of the global Catholic community.

His first solemn task was to formally determine the Pope’s death. This involves a ceremonial tradition: standing over the deceased Pope’s body and calling out his baptismal name three times. Only after receiving no response is the Pope declared officially dead.

Following this, the Camerlengo drafts the death certificate, and the papal apartments are locked, including the study and bedroom. He then destroys the Pope’s signet ring and official seal with shears, a symbolic act to prevent misuse.

Before the public announcement, Farrell also informed key figures: the vicar of Rome, the dean of the College of Cardinals, ambassadors of the Holy See, and the heads of nations.

Throughout the sede vacante, which typically spans a few weeks, Cardinal Farrell will oversee the Vatican’s administrative and financial operations until the College of Cardinals elects a new pope in a conclave.

