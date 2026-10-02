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Home > World News > Who Is Christa Pike And The Controversy Around Failed Execution By Two Lethal Injections

Who Is Christa Pike And The Controversy Around Failed Execution By Two Lethal Injections

The failed execution has prompted an investigation and renewed questions about lethal-injection procedures and the US death penalty.

Christa Pike, a Tennessee death-row inmate, survived an attempted lethal injection after officials administered two doses of pentobarbital. (Source:Reuters)
Christa Pike, a Tennessee death-row inmate, survived an attempted lethal injection after officials administered two doses of pentobarbital. (Source:Reuters)

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Published: Fri 2026-10-02 19:24 IST

Christa Pike, a 50-year-old woman on Tennessee’s death row, survived an attempt to execute her by lethal injection after prison officials administered two doses of pentobarbital. She was later taken to a hospital and was reported to be in critical condition, turning what was supposed to be a routine execution into an unprecedented case that has renewed questions about the US death penalty.

Who Is Christa Pike?

Pike was 18 when she was convicted of killing 19-year-old Colleen Slemmer in 1995. Prosecutors said Pike and her boyfriend lured Slemmer into a wooded area in Knoxville, where she was tortured and killed. Pike was convicted of first-degree murder and sentenced to death. Her boyfriend, who was also involved, received a different sentence. Pike subsequently spent decades on Tennessee’s death row. Her scheduled execution on September 30 would have made her the first woman executed by Tennessee in more than 200 years.

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What Happened During The Execution?

Pike’s execution was delayed for several hours following a court challenge before the US Supreme Court allowed Tennessee to proceed. During the execution at Riverbend Maximum Security Institution in Nashville, officials administered two doses of pentobarbital. However, Pike did not die. Witnesses reported that she remained alive and made sounds including breathing and snoring after the injections. She was eventually taken from the prison by ambulance for medical treatment. Her lawyers later said she was receiving life-saving treatment and was in critical condition.

Why Has The Execution Sparked Controversy?

The failed execution has raised fresh questions about Tennessee’s lethal-injection procedures and whether the method can be carried out reliably. Pike’s lawyers had previously raised concerns about her medical condition and the difficulties officials could face during the procedure. They had also challenged the use of lethal injection. The Tennessee Department of Correction said it followed the state’s established execution protocol. However, officials have not yet provided a full explanation of why the procedure failed.

Tennessee Pauses Further Executions

Following the incident, Governor Bill Lee ordered an independent review and halted further executions in Tennessee for the remainder of 2026. The case has now become part of a wider debate over lethal injection, execution procedures and the death penalty in the United States.
Also Read: Masked Man Raped Woman at Gunpoint in Bhubaneswar, Sister Away, Landlord Lived Upstairs: Police Detained Suspect

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Who Is Christa Pike And The Controversy Around Failed Execution By Two Lethal Injections
Tags: botched executionChrista Pike executionChrista Pike latest newsfailed executionhome-hero-pos-7lethal injectionTennessee death penaltyTennessee executiontwo lethal injections

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Who Is Christa Pike And The Controversy Around Failed Execution By Two Lethal Injections
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