A man breached the governor’s residence in Harrisburg and set it on fire early Saturday, prompting a swift evacuation of Governor Josh Shapiro and his family. Authorities say the suspect, now in custody, will face attempted murder, terrorism, and arson charges.

A 38-year-old man identified as Cody Balmer of Harrisburg was arrested on April 13 in connection with a fire at the governor’s residence, Pennsylvania State Police Commissioner Col. Christopher Paris confirmed during a news conference.

Dauphin County District Attorney Francis Chardo said a criminal complaint is being prepared to charge Balmer with multiple serious offenses.

“This is not of record yet, but the charges will include attempted murder, terrorism, aggravated arson, and aggravated assault against an enumerated person,” Chardo said. “These are all very serious charges. As with any charges, the defendant is presumed innocent.”

Governor Shapiro Recounts Early Morning Fire

Governor Josh Shapiro said the incident occurred around 2 a.m. on April 13, when his family was woken up by Pennsylvania State Police alerting them to the fire.

“We woke up to bangs on the door from the Pennsylvania State Police after an arsonist set fire to the governor’s residence in Harrisburg,” Shapiro said.

He confirmed that his family, along with another family present in the residence, was safely evacuated. No one was injured in the incident.

“Last night, we experienced an attack, not just on our family, but on the entire Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, here at the governor’s residence,” Shapiro added.

Authorities Treat Incident as Arson, Attempted Homicide as Cody Balmer is Arrested

Col. Paris said the incident is under investigation as arson, attempted homicide, and aggravated arson. Pennsylvania State Police Lt. Col. George Bivens provided additional details, stating that the suspect had breached the security perimeter.

“The suspect allegedly came over a fence surrounding the residence and forcibly entered the home before setting the fire,” Bivens said.

According to Bivens, Balmer was found in possession of “some homemade incendiary devices” and had initially evaded troopers who were already aware of a security breach.

FBI Assisting in Investigation; Cody Balmer Arrested

Governor Shapiro said he had spoken with FBI Director Kash Patel following the incident. “[Director Patel] promised all of the resources of the federal government,” Shapiro stated.

The FBI’s Philadelphia field office is also working in coordination with the Pennsylvania State Police.

Governor Shapiro expressed concern for his family but said he did not fear for their safety. He declined to label the incident a hate crime, deferring that determination to investigators.

