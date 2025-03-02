Who Is Courtney Johnson? Alpine Group’s Lobbyist Fired After Racist Texts in Viral Video

A major controversy has erupted after the Alpine Group, a well-known bipartisan government affairs consulting firm, fired lobbyist Courtney Johnson. The decision came after a viral video surfaced showing Johnson engaging in a racist conversation via text messages during a Washington Capitals hockey game. The incident led to swift action from the firm following an internal investigation.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Who Is Courtney Johnson?

Courtney Johnson was a principal at the Alpine Group and headed its healthcare practice. She was a registered lobbyist for several high-profile companies, including AWS, Leidos, Lyft, and Amgen. However, her career took a dramatic turn when the video of her conversation was widely circulated online, leading to strong backlash.

Alpine Group’s Response to the Incident

The Alpine Group released a statement addressing the controversy, stating, “Following a thorough internal inquiry, Courtney Johnson’s employment has been terminated, effective immediately, due to conduct inconsistent with company policies and standards. The views expressed are deeply offensive and inconsistent with our firm’s values and culture.”

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The firm, which prides itself on helping clients navigate Congress, the White House, and federal agencies, quickly distanced itself from Johnson’s actions. Her profile has also been removed from the company’s official website, where other consultants are listed.

The Viral Video and Racist Texts

The video that led to Johnson’s dismissal captured her texting a man named Jimmy at a hockey game. The content of their messages contained racist remarks about Black people, education, and affirmative action. Johnson and Jimmy were seen exchanging opinions on why Black students from underprivileged areas, referred to as “the hood,” struggle academically. Johnson suggested that this was due to a lack of travel experiences compared to “rich whites.”

Screenshots from the video further exposed the conversation, showing Jimmy claiming that no one had been more welcoming to Black people than the “white world,” in the context of the CIA’s treatment of Black communities and targeted abortions. Johnson replied, “Abortion doesn’t target people. Black people have more sex partners and a higher risk of pregnancy…”

The conversation escalated further when Jimmy asserted that Black students have an easier time getting into college due to poverty. Johnson agreed, stating, “It is hardest for whites in suburban areas to get into college… we have the highest GPAs, and colleges want diversity so they won’t take us.”

Perhaps the most shocking part of the exchange was when Jimmy allegedly wrote, “I want to kill all blacks” and “I want to commit genocide.” Despite these extreme and violent statements, Johnson did not challenge him and continued the conversation without addressing the comments.

Fallout and Public Reaction

The incident has sparked widespread outrage, with many calling for accountability and condemning Johnson’s remarks. Social media users, activists, and organizations have criticized both the content of the messages and Johnson’s failure to denounce the overtly racist statements made by her conversation partner.

While Johnson has yet to publicly respond to her termination, the Alpine Group’s swift action signals a strong stance against racism and discriminatory behavior within its ranks. The scandal has also raised broader conversations about racism in professional spaces and the responsibility of companies to take decisive action against employees who engage in such conduct.