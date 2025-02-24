Who Is Dan Bongino? US President Trump’s Pick For FBI Deputy Director

US President Donald Trump announced that Dan Bongino will serve as the next deputy director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI). President Trump took to social media to share the announcement.

US President Announces Dan Bongino As Deputy Director Of FBI

“Great news for Law Enforcement and American justice,” the US President wrote in a post on Truth Social on Sunday night. He further wrote, “Dan Bongino, a man of incredible love and passion for our country, has just been named the next DEPUTY DIRECTOR OF THE FBI by the man who will be the best ever Director, Kash Patel.”

Furthermore, he detailed about the Dan Bongino has a master’s degree in Psychology from City University of New York and an MBA from Penn State.

“He was a member of the New York Police Department (New York’s Finest!), a highly respected Special Agent with the United States Secret Service, and is now one of the most successful Podcasters in the Country, something he is willing and prepared to give up in order to serve. Working with our great new United States Attorney General, Pam Bondi, and Director Patel, Fairness, Justice, Law and Order will be brought back to America, and quickly. Congratulations, Dan!” US President further wrote.

Who Is Dan Bongino?

Dan Bongino is former NYPD and Secret Service and worked as part of the protection detail for two presidents – George W Bush and Barack Obama. Bongino also hosts a self-titled podcast.

Bongino thanked US President on X in a post after Trump’s announcement. “Thank you Mr. President, Attorney General Bondi, and Director Patel.”

Thank you Mr. President, Attorney General Bondi, and Director Patel. pic.twitter.com/bJqIDbWLEE — Dan Bongino (@dbongino) February 24, 2025

Moreover, Bongino has run for Congress three times, hosted the now-president on his daily podcast, The Dan Bongino Show, ahead of last year’s election. Meanwhile, Bongino’s new FBI boss Patel was last week narrowly confirmed by the Senate to lead the law enforcement agency that he has long attacked.

