Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Thursday, April 10, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • World»
  • Who Is David Coleman Headley And Why Is He Key To The 26/11 Mumbai Attack Case Against Tahawwur Rana?

Who Is David Coleman Headley And Why Is He Key To The 26/11 Mumbai Attack Case Against Tahawwur Rana?

India is set to receive Tahawwur Hussain Rana, an accused in the 26/11 Mumbai attacks, from the US after years of legal battles. His extradition has reignited focus on his associate, David Coleman Headley, a key conspirator who helped plan the deadly siege.

Who Is David Coleman Headley And Why Is He Key To The 26/11 Mumbai Attack Case Against Tahawwur Rana?

India to extradite 26/11 accused Tahawwur Rana from the US, reviving focus on David Coleman Headley, the key planner of the Mumbai terror attacks.


India is set to receive Tahawwur Hussain Rana, one of the accused in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, from the United States. This development has also brought renewed attention to his close associate, David Coleman Headley, a key conspirator in the 2008 attacks that left 166 people dead, including 20 security personnel and 26 foreigners, across multiple locations in Mumbai.

A joint team from India’s National Investigation Agency (NIA) and the Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) is reportedly making arrangements to bring Rana back after his legal efforts to block extradition failed—nearly 16 years after his arrest by the FBI.

Meanwhile, Headley, a US citizen of Pakistani origin, has already pleaded guilty to his role in orchestrating the attacks that plunged Mumbai into chaos for nearly three days. He is currently serving a 35-year sentence in a US prison for terrorism-related charges linked to both the Mumbai attacks and a planned attack on a Danish newspaper.

Who is David Coleman Headley?

David Coleman Headley was born Daood Sayed Gilani in Washington, D.C., to Sayed Salim Gilani, a well-known Pakistani diplomat and broadcaster, and his American wife, Alice Serrill Headley. He spent his early years at a boarding school in Pakistan before relocating to the United States, where he worked as a bartender at his family’s pub in Philadelphia.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

During his time in the US, Headley developed links with the Pakistan-based terrorist group Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT). In 1998, he was sentenced to two years in prison for smuggling heroin into the US from Pakistan. Following his release, he began working with the US Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), conducting undercover surveillance operations in Pakistan.

Between 2002 and 2005, Headley attended at least five LeT training camps in Pakistan. Acting on instructions from LeT commanders, he traveled to India multiple times to conduct reconnaissance for the 26/11 attacks. According to the US Department of Justice, he carried out surveillance operations in Mumbai on five different occasions leading up to the attacks in November 2008.

Arrest and Cooperation with Authorities

In 2009, US authorities arrested Headley before he could execute further attacks in Denmark. He later pleaded guilty to terrorism charges and cooperated extensively with investigators, offering detailed insights into LeT’s operations and Pakistan’s role in supporting terrorist activities.

Despite India’s repeated requests for his extradition, the US has refused to hand over Headley, citing his plea bargain agreement, under which he provided intelligence in exchange for avoiding the death penalty.

Also Read: Tahawwur Rana’s Trial To Be Held In Delhi After NIA Gets Green Light

Filed under


'Great Time to Buy!': Tru

‘Great Time to Buy!’: Trump’s Stock Market Posts On Truth Social Spark Accusations of Insider...
newsx

Contempt Notice Issued To Mamata Banerjee Over Remarks On Supreme Court Verdict in SSC Scam
Trump hikes tariffs on Ch

Trump Calls Chinese President Xi ‘Smart’ Despite Slapping 125% Tariffs On China In Trade War...
newsx

Caught On Cam: Madhya Pradesh College Peon Evaluating Sheets Sacked
newsx

Retired PWD Officer Shot At In Uttar Pradesh’s Etawah, Critical
Viral TikTok videos false

Is Trump Really Declaring Martial Law on April 20? Here’s What We Know
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

‘Great Time to Buy!’: Trump’s Stock Market Posts On Truth Social Spark Accusations of Insider Trading

‘Great Time to Buy!’: Trump’s Stock Market Posts On Truth Social Spark Accusations of Insider...

Contempt Notice Issued To Mamata Banerjee Over Remarks On Supreme Court Verdict in SSC Scam

Contempt Notice Issued To Mamata Banerjee Over Remarks On Supreme Court Verdict in SSC Scam

Trump Calls Chinese President Xi ‘Smart’ Despite Slapping 125% Tariffs On China In Trade War Escalation

Trump Calls Chinese President Xi ‘Smart’ Despite Slapping 125% Tariffs On China In Trade War...

Caught On Cam: Madhya Pradesh College Peon Evaluating Sheets Sacked

Caught On Cam: Madhya Pradesh College Peon Evaluating Sheets Sacked

Retired PWD Officer Shot At In Uttar Pradesh’s Etawah, Critical

Retired PWD Officer Shot At In Uttar Pradesh’s Etawah, Critical

Entertainment

‘Jiski Biwi Chhoti, Uska Bhi Bada Naam Hai’: Amitabh Bachchan Picks Lifts Jaya Bachchan In Arms In Viral Video | Watch

‘Jiski Biwi Chhoti, Uska Bhi Bada Naam Hai’: Amitabh Bachchan Picks Lifts Jaya Bachchan In Arms

Lizzo Breaks Silence on Lawsuit and ‘Intentional’ Hiatus: Why She Stepped Away and How She’s Moving Forward

Lizzo Breaks Silence on Lawsuit and ‘Intentional’ Hiatus: Why She Stepped Away and How She’s

Abhijeet Bhattacharya Claims AR Rahman Made Padma Awardees Wait On Bench For Nearly Three Hours

Abhijeet Bhattacharya Claims AR Rahman Made Padma Awardees Wait On Bench For Nearly Three Hours

Apoorva Mukhija Returns Post India’s Got Latent Controversy, Says Made Her Father Live His Worst Nightmare, Lost My Self-Respect

Apoorva Mukhija Returns Post India’s Got Latent Controversy, Says Made Her Father Live His Worst

Video: Family Drama Takes A Turn, Manchu Manoj Protests Outside His Father Mohan Babu’s Residence: Have No Other Place To Go

Video: Family Drama Takes A Turn, Manchu Manoj Protests Outside His Father Mohan Babu’s Residence:

Lifestyle

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After Landing

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After

Too Hot To Handle? Here Are The Must-Know Tips To Stay Safe During India’s Heatwave

Too Hot To Handle? Here Are The Must-Know Tips To Stay Safe During India’s Heatwave

Are You Ready To Beat The Heat? Check Out These Summer Drinks To Keep You Cool And Hydrated

Are You Ready To Beat The Heat? Check Out These Summer Drinks To Keep You

Why Is Navratri Celebrated Twice A Year And Why Is Chaitra Navratri Different?

Why Is Navratri Celebrated Twice A Year And Why Is Chaitra Navratri Different?

Tired Of Your Corporate Job And Want To Switch To Digital Nomadism? Here’s A Guide To Help You Understand Better

Tired Of Your Corporate Job And Want To Switch To Digital Nomadism? Here’s A Guide