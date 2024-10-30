Who Is David DePape, Paul Pelosi’s Attacker, Now Handed Life Sentence Without Parole?

David DePape, who attacked Paul Pelosi in 2022, has been sentenced to life in prison without parole. The attack left Pelosi hospitalized with severe injuries, including a fractured skull.

In a landmark ruling, David DePape, who broke into the home of former U.S. Speaker Nancy Pelosi and attacked her husband, Paul Pelosi, has been sentenced to life in prison without parole. The decision, handed down in California state court, follows DePape’s conviction on state charges, including kidnapping, first-degree burglary, and elder abuse, for the October 2022 incident.

This state sentence will run concurrently with a separate 30-year federal prison term that DePape received in May after being convicted of federal charges. The federal and state convictions together underscore the severity of the attack, which left Mr. Pelosi hospitalized with a fractured skull and serious injuries to his hand and arm. He remained in intensive care for six days following the assault.

Pelosi Family Seeks Justice Against Political Violence

In a statement released after the sentencing, the Pelosi family expressed relief that DePape’s life sentence serves as a firm stand against politically motivated violence. The family emphasized that they still bear the emotional scars of the attack, which was reportedly accompanied by DePape shouting, “Where’s Nancy?”

“Legal justice has been served,” the Pelosi family’s statement read, adding, “We hope this sentencing sends a clear message that violence against public officials and their families will not be tolerated.”

DePape’s attorney, Adam Lipson, announced his client’s intent to appeal the sentence. He argued that DePape had long struggled with mental health challenges and social isolation, which he claimed made DePape susceptible to political propaganda and conspiracy theories. Lipson’s plea for a lesser sentence was ultimately denied, with Judge Harry Dorfman voicing firm opposition.

“I feel sympathy for the victim in this case, who’s lucky to be alive,” Judge Dorfman stated, firmly concluding that DePape’s release would not be possible. “It’s my intention that Mr. DePape will never get out of prison; he can never be paroled.”

A Violent Break-In Captured On Camera

Footage from police body cameras was presented during the trial, offering a detailed account of DePape’s actions. The video shows DePape breaking into the Pelosi residence in San Francisco on October 28, 2022, and demanding to see Mrs. Pelosi, who was in Washington, D.C., at the time. When confronted by police, DePape and Mr. Pelosi were seen gripping a hammer; moments later, DePape attacked, striking Mr. Pelosi before officers restrained him.

The incident left Mr. Pelosi with lingering trauma and nerve damage. Christine Pelosi, the couple’s daughter, read a statement from her father in court, detailing the lasting fear and physical pain he endures.

During the sentencing hearing, DePape was given an opportunity to address the court. He reportedly spoke at length, referencing conspiracy theories about the September 11, 2001, attacks and making inflammatory claims against his legal representation. His disruptive statements led the judge to intercede multiple times.

According to reports from inside the courtroom, DePape’s remarks highlighted the far-reaching influence of misinformation and radical ideologies. He had previously admitted in federal court that he intended to take Nancy Pelosi hostage and inflict physical harm if she did not confess to what he described as “lies.”

