Who Is David Richardson? The Controversial New FEMA Head Facing Scrutiny

Just one day after the official start of hurricane season, FEMA Administrator David Richardson has come under scrutiny for a controversial remark during an internal briefing.

Just one day after the official start of hurricane season, FEMA Administrator David Richardson has come under scrutiny for a controversial remark during an internal briefing. According to multiple sources cited by Reuters, Richardson told staff he didn’t know the U.S. had a hurricane season leaving employees puzzled and concerned about the agency’s preparedness under his leadership.

The remark, made during a staff call on Monday, reportedly spread quickly through the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), sparking confusion and raising questions about whether the agency is ready for what the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) predicts could be an “above-normal” season, with up to 10 hurricanes.

A spokesperson for the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) later said Richardson’s comment was intended as a joke. Still, the timing and the uncertainty surrounding the agency’s disaster planning has added fuel to the fire.

Who Is David Richardson?

So, who is David Richardson, and why is his leadership drawing attention?

Appointed as FEMA Administrator in May 2025, Richardson replaced Cameron Hamilton, who was dismissed following disagreements with the Trump administration over FEMA’s direction. Richardson is a former Marine artillery officer and previously served as Assistant Secretary in the DHS’s Counter-Weapons Division. However, he has no prior experience in disaster response or emergency management.

In an unusual move, Richardson has reportedly chosen to retain his previous DHS position while simultaneously leading FEMA, according to Reuters.

The FEMA spokesperson described Richardson’s vision as a shift away from “bloated, DC-centric dead weight” toward a “lean, deployable disaster force” that empowers states to lead relief efforts. But critics argue that such a shift, especially amid rising climate threats and an active hurricane forecast, requires more than rhetoric it requires strategic planning and experienced leadership.

FEMA Faces Internal Confusion Amid Staffing Cuts

Richardson also announced during the same briefing that FEMA will not release a new disaster response plan, despite earlier promises of a May 23 rollout. He cited concerns about conflicting with the Trump administration’s newly established FEMA Review Council. The lack of a concrete plan, combined with ongoing staff shortages about 2,000 full-time employees have left FEMA since President Trump took office has deepened internal unease.

“This isn’t about one offhand comment,” said a FEMA employee who spoke on condition of anonymity. “It’s about overall readiness and whether leadership has a real grasp on what we’re facing.”

What’s at Stake This Hurricane Season?

The 2025 Atlantic hurricane season, which runs from June through November, is projected to be one of the busiest in recent years. With the loss of personnel and reduced hurricane training within FEMA, experts warn that any missteps could cost lives and severely impact vulnerable communities.

As FEMA navigates the challenges ahead, David Richardson’s leadership and preparedness will be closely watched. Whether his unconventional background can translate into effective disaster response remains to be seen.

