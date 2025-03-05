Who Is Devarjaye ‘DJ’ Daniel? Trump Announces13-Year-Old Battling From Rare Cancer As US Secret Service Agent

Originally from Texas, DJ Daniel has been actively involved in law enforcement initiatives. In December 2023, he was sworn in as an honorary Jasper police officer and received the key to the city. Several other cities, including Mansfield, Lake Charles, and Aurora, have also honored him.

During his joint address to Congress, President Donald Trump made 13-year-old Devarjaye “DJ” Daniel the youngest honorary US Secret Service officer. DJ, who is battling a rare form of brain and spinal cancer, was present at Capitol Hill as US Secret Service Director Sean Curran presented him with an honorary badge.

DJ has always aspired to become a police officer, but in 2018, he was diagnosed with brain cancer. At the time, doctors predicted he had only five months to live. However, six years later, he continues to fight, inspiring many with his determination.

“DJ has always dreamed of becoming a police officer. But in 2018, he was diagnosed with brain cancer, and doctors gave him only months to live. Yet, he has defied the odds. Tonight, we are honoring him with the biggest recognition of all,” Trump said.

LIVE NOW: Devarjaye “DJ” Daniel is 12 years old and has undergone 13 surgeries. He has a rare brain and spine cancer with no cure. He’s been sworn in more than 800 times as an honorary police officer. @POTUS @realDonaldTrump announced he was made an official agent of the United… pic.twitter.com/35AxoqifIC — Merit Street (@MeritStreet) March 5, 2025

A Journey of Honors Across the Country

Other Honorees Recognized by Trump

Along with DJ Daniel, President Trump also paid tribute to several other individuals during his Congress address, including:

Laken Riley

Corey Comperatore

Slain NYPD officer Jonathan Diller

Jocelyn Nungaray, a 12-year-old girl allegedly killed by illegal migrants

Trump’s recognition of these individuals highlighted heroism, tragedy, and resilience, making his speech an emotional moment at Capitol Hill.