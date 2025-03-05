Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Wednesday, March 5, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
  • HOME»
  • World»
  • Who Is Devarjaye ‘DJ’ Daniel? Trump Announces13-Year-Old Battling From Rare Cancer As US Secret Service Agent

Who Is Devarjaye ‘DJ’ Daniel? Trump Announces13-Year-Old Battling From Rare Cancer As US Secret Service Agent

Originally from Texas, DJ Daniel has been actively involved in law enforcement initiatives. In December 2023, he was sworn in as an honorary Jasper police officer and received the key to the city. Several other cities, including Mansfield, Lake Charles, and Aurora, have also honored him.

Who Is Devarjaye ‘DJ’ Daniel? Trump Announces13-Year-Old Battling From Rare Cancer As US Secret Service Agent

Devarjaye 'DJ' Daniel


During his joint address to Congress, President Donald Trump made 13-year-old Devarjaye “DJ” Daniel the youngest honorary US Secret Service officer. DJ, who is battling a rare form of brain and spinal cancer, was present at Capitol Hill as US Secret Service Director Sean Curran presented him with an honorary badge.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

DJ has always aspired to become a police officer, but in 2018, he was diagnosed with brain cancer. At the time, doctors predicted he had only five months to live. However, six years later, he continues to fight, inspiring many with his determination.

“DJ has always dreamed of becoming a police officer. But in 2018, he was diagnosed with brain cancer, and doctors gave him only months to live. Yet, he has defied the odds. Tonight, we are honoring him with the biggest recognition of all,” Trump said.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

A Journey of Honors Across the Country

Originally from Texas, DJ Daniel has been actively involved in law enforcement initiatives. In December 2023, he was sworn in as an honorary Jasper police officer and received the key to the city. Several other cities, including Mansfield, Lake Charles, and Aurora, have also honored him.

Other Honorees Recognized by Trump

Along with DJ Daniel, President Trump also paid tribute to several other individuals during his Congress address, including:

Laken Riley

Corey Comperatore

Slain NYPD officer Jonathan Diller

Jocelyn Nungaray, a 12-year-old girl allegedly killed by illegal migrants

Trump’s recognition of these individuals highlighted heroism, tragedy, and resilience, making his speech an emotional moment at Capitol Hill.

ALSO READ: America Is Back, Declares Donald Trump During His First Joint Congress Address As Audience Fills The Room With USA Chants

Filed under

Devarjaye DJ Daniel donald trump

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

5.6 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Manipur

5.6 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Manipur

Kuki Group In Manipur Rejects Amit Shah’s Free Movement Directive, Demands Solution First

Kuki Group In Manipur Rejects Amit Shah’s Free Movement Directive, Demands Solution First

Trump Praises Pakistan For Extraditing Abbey Gate Bombing Suspect To U.S

Trump Praises Pakistan For Extraditing Abbey Gate Bombing Suspect To U.S

US President Trump Unveils $5 Million ‘Gold Card’ Visa Proposal To Help Balance US Budget

US President Trump Unveils $5 Million ‘Gold Card’ Visa Proposal To Help Balance US Budget

‘I Don’t Care About It’: Gambhir Hits Back At Critics As India Reaches Champions Trophy Final

‘I Don’t Care About It’: Gambhir Hits Back At Critics As India Reaches Champions Trophy...

Entertainment

Nayanthara Rejects ‘Lady Superstar’ Title – Reveals The Real Reason Behind Her Decision!

Nayanthara Rejects ‘Lady Superstar’ Title – Reveals The Real Reason Behind Her Decision!

Popular Kannada Actress Ranya Rao Arrested At Bengaluru Airport For Smuggling 14.8 kg Gold

Popular Kannada Actress Ranya Rao Arrested At Bengaluru Airport For Smuggling 14.8 kg Gold

Popular South Singer Kalpana Raghavendar Attempts Suicide In Hyderabad, Currently On Ventilator Support – Know What Happened

Popular South Singer Kalpana Raghavendar Attempts Suicide In Hyderabad, Currently On Ventilator Support – Know

Gautami Kapoor Trolls Husband Ram Kapoor, Playful Social Media Banter Delights Fans

Gautami Kapoor Trolls Husband Ram Kapoor, Playful Social Media Banter Delights Fans

Tamannaah Bhatia And Vijay Varma Call It Quits After Dating For Two Years – What Went Wrong?

Tamannaah Bhatia And Vijay Varma Call It Quits After Dating For Two Years – What

Lifestyle

Ramadan 2025: Dates, Sehri, Iftar Timing And All You Need To Know

Ramadan 2025: Dates, Sehri, Iftar Timing And All You Need To Know

Meghan, The Duchess Of Sussex, Unveils New lifestyles Brand “As Ever”

Meghan, The Duchess Of Sussex, Unveils New lifestyles Brand “As Ever”

Swedish Furniture Leader IKEA Announces Online Deliveries For Delhi-NCR

Swedish Furniture Leader IKEA Announces Online Deliveries For Delhi-NCR

Not Paris, Switzerland, This Place Must Be Your Next Romantic Getaway On A Budget

Not Paris, Switzerland, This Place Must Be Your Next Romantic Getaway On A Budget

Not Jaipur, Udaipur, Here Are 8 Travel Destinations In Rajasthan You Might Have Never Heard About

Not Jaipur, Udaipur, Here Are 8 Travel Destinations In Rajasthan You Might Have Never Heard