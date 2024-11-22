Who Is Donald Trump’s New Pick After Matt Gaetz Steps Back? Meet Pam Bondi

President-elect Donald Trump has nominated former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi for the position of U.S. attorney general.

In a significant shift within the Trump transition team, President-elect Donald Trump has nominated former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi for the position of U.S. attorney general. This announcement follows the withdrawal of his initial nominee, Republican Congressman Matt Gaetz, amidst ongoing controversies.

Who Is Pam Bondi?

Pamela Jo Bondi, an American attorney, lobbyist, and politician, is a member of the Republican Party who served as Florida’s 37th attorney general from 2011 to 2019. Notably, she was the first woman to be elected to this position. In 2020, Bondi joined President Donald Trump’s legal team as a defense attorney during his first impeachment trial, reflecting her longstanding alliance with the former president.

Bondi also led the America First Policy Institute, a think tank aligned with Trump’s political agenda, and has been a consistent advocate for his administration’s policies. Her nomination is seen as a strategic choice to align the Justice Department with Trump’s vision while avoiding the controversies surrounding Gaetz.

Gaetz Steps Aside Amid Scandal

Matt Gaetz withdrew his name from consideration due to a lingering federal investigation into allegations of sex trafficking and misconduct. While the Department of Justice had closed its investigation last year without filing charges, recent testimonies before the House Ethics Committee reignited scrutiny.

Gaetz, who recently won re-election to Congress, announced he would not be taking the oath of office, citing a need to focus on his personal and professional future. “The confirmation process became an unnecessary distraction,” Gaetz stated, expressing gratitude for Trump’s support and pledging to serve the country in other capacities.

Trump Responds to Gaetz’s Decision

Donald Trump praised Gaetz in the wake of his withdrawal, calling him a “bright star” with a promising future. “Matt will continue to do great things for our country, and I wish him all the best,” Trump said in a statement.

Additional Challenges for Trump’s Cabinet Selections

The transition process has faced turbulence, with Trump’s nominee for defense secretary, Peter Hegseth, also under scrutiny. Hegseth has denied sexual assault allegations leveled against him, stating he was previously cleared of wrongdoing.

Despite these challenges, Bondi’s nomination is expected to proceed with relative ease, given her longstanding ties to Trump and her prosecutorial experience. As Trump prepares for his second term, Bondi’s appointment could mark a pivotal moment for his administration’s legal and policy priorities.

Also Read: Netanyahu And Gallant Under International Scrutini, Where Elese In ICC They May Face Arrest