Dr. Mehmet Oz, former television personality and heart surgeon, was officially sworn in Friday afternoon as the new administrator of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS). Appointed by President Donald Trump, Oz now heads the federal agency responsible for overseeing Medicare and Medicaid—two programs currently facing potential funding cuts.

From Heart Surgeon to TV Star

Born in Cleveland, Ohio, Dr. Mehmet Oz is the son of a Turkish immigrant and heart surgeon. He attended a private high school in Delaware before going on to study at Harvard University, where he also played football. To retain his dual citizenship, Oz served in the Turkish army.

A trained cardiothoracic surgeon, Oz gained national recognition through appearances on Oprah Winfrey’s daytime television show. This exposure led to the launch of The Dr. Oz Show in 2009, which aired for 13 seasons and propelled him to household-name status.

Dr. Oz: A Multi-Hyphenate Public Figure

Though he stopped performing surgeries in 2018, his physician license remains active in Pennsylvania until the end of this year, according to the state’s online database.

Over the years, Oz has worn many hats: bestselling New York Times author, Emmy-winning television host, radio personality, and founder of a nonprofit organization focused on educating teenagers about healthy habits. He even guest-hosted the quiz show Jeopardy! and once helped save a man’s life at Newark Liberty International Airport.

Dr. Oz Net Worth

While Oz made his early reputation in the operating room, he built considerable wealth as a media figure and product promoter. His unique style of presenting health and wellness advice in an accessible way endeared him to millions—but also drew criticism.

Oz frequently recommended nutritional supplements and lifestyle products on his show. However, the program often blurred the line between medical advice and commercial promotion. Viewers were not always informed of his close ties to the companies whose products he endorsed.

Several of the businesses he promoted were structured as multilevel marketing operations—models that have repeatedly attracted scrutiny from federal regulators. Oz was also named in lawsuits alleging misleading health claims made during his show.

In a 2022 federal financial disclosure, Oz reported a net worth ranging between $100 million and $315 million. The filing listed value ranges but did not include specific figures.

