U.S. President Donald Trump has confirmed that Edan Alexander, a dual U.S.-Israeli citizen and the last known living American held by Hamas in Gaza, will be released. Alexander was abducted during Hamas’s October 7, 2023, attack on Israel and has remained in captivity since.

U.S. President Donald Trump confirmed late Sunday that Edan Alexander, a dual U.S.-Israeli citizen and the last known living American held by Hamas in Gaza, will be released. Alexander has been in captivity since the militant group’s October 7, 2023, attack on Israel.

Trump Announces Release

“I am happy to announce that Edan Alexander, an American citizen who has been held hostage since October 2023, is coming home to his family,” Trump said in a post on his Truth Social platform.

Expressing gratitude to those who played a role in the development, Trump added, “I am grateful to all those involved in making this monumental news happen. This was a step taken in good faith towards the United States and the efforts of the mediators — Qatar and Egypt — to put an end to this very brutal war and return ALL living hostages and remains to their loved ones. Hopefully this is the first of those final steps necessary to end this brutal conflict. I look very much forward to that day of celebration!”

Edan Alexander: Confirmation from Hamas and Israeli Government

Hamas later confirmed the release of Alexander, stating that it is “part of the efforts to reach a ceasefire.”

The Israeli Prime Minister’s Office also acknowledged the development, releasing a statement: “The U.S. has informed Israel of Hamas’s intention to release soldier Edan Alexander as a gesture to the Americans, without conditions or anything in exchange.”

Earlier on Sunday, Alexander’s family was notified by U.S. Middle East Envoy Steve Witkoff that Hamas had agreed to release him.

The family had also received a video clip showing Edan alive, in which he pleaded to be freed. With his release now imminent, Yael is heading back to Israel to reunite with her son.

Who is Edan Alexander?

Edan Alexander, the son of Yael and Adi Alexander, grew up in Tenafly, New Jersey. The eldest of three siblings, he was a competitive swimmer and enjoyed extreme sports. After high school, he made aliyah—immigrating to Israel—and moved in with his grandparents in Tel Aviv.

He joined the Israel Defense Forces and served in the elite Golani Brigade.

On October 7, 2023, while his mother was visiting from the U.S., Edan chose to stay on duty at his base in southern Israel. Despite the looming threat, he stood by his unit. During the attack, he managed to briefly contact his mother by phone before all communication ceased.

