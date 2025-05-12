In response to the October attack, Israel launched a massive military campaign in Gaza. According to local health officials, the offensive has caused over 52,800 Palestinian fatalities to date.

In a development hailed as a hopeful sign for peace efforts, Hamas has agreed to release Edan Alexander, a 21-year-old Israeli-American soldier believed to be the last American hostage held in Gaza.

Mediators Qatar and Egypt have described the decision as an “encouraging step” that could reignite stalled ceasefire talks.

Edan Alexander’s Release Expected Soon

Sources informed Reuters that Alexander is expected to be freed on Tuesday. The young soldier was captured during the Hamas-led attacks on Israel on October 7, 2023, and has been held in Gaza ever since.

Former U.S. President Donald Trump confirmed the news on Monday, posting on Truth Social, “I am happy to announce that Edan Alexander, an American citizen who has been held hostage since October 2023, is coming home to his family.”

Trump praised the efforts of negotiators and thanked Qatar and Egypt for their role in facilitating the release. His envoy, Adam Boehler, also welcomed the development, calling it a “positive step” and urging Hamas to return the remains of other American citizens.

From New Jersey to Gaza: Alexander’s Journey

Edan Alexander, originally from New Jersey, had enlisted in the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) before being taken hostage during the deadly October 7 attacks, which resulted in 1,200 Israeli deaths and 251 hostages taken. His release is part of a wider initiative to push for a ceasefire and increased humanitarian access to Gaza.

In response to the October attack, Israel launched a massive military campaign in Gaza. According to local health officials, the offensive has caused over 52,800 Palestinian fatalities to date.

Four-Way Negotiations Secure Hostage’s Freedom

Alexander’s impending release follows direct talks involving the U.S., Egypt, Qatar, and Hamas. Hamas official Khalil al-Hayya confirmed Turkey also played a supportive role in the negotiations. He further noted that Hamas is prepared to engage in intense discussions over a potential prisoner exchange and a final ceasefire deal.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reportedly told Israeli lawmakers that the release may be aimed at building goodwill toward Trump ahead of his upcoming visit to the Middle East. The Israeli government has maintained that hostage negotiations will continue amid ongoing military operations.

While Israel insists its campaign will persist until all hostages are released and Hamas is demilitarized, the latest move may provide a diplomatic opening. Hamas continues to demand a complete end to the war and the lifting of the Gaza blockade in exchange for future hostage negotiations.