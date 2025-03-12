Home
Wednesday, March 12, 2025
Who Is Edward Coristine? 19-Year-Old Tech Enthusiast Appointed As Senior Adviser In State Department

Edward Coristine, a 19-year-old tech enthusiast, has recently been appointed as a senior adviser in the U.S. State Department’s Bureau of Diplomatic Technology. His rapid rise to such an influential role has raised eyebrows in Washington, with concerns surrounding his lack of experience and past controversies.

Part of Musk’s Controversial DOGE Team

Coristine is associated with the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), a team reportedly led by billionaire Elon Musk. The team has been tasked with evaluating the efficiency of federal employees by requiring them to justify their positions through one-on-one meetings. This initiative has been met with mixed reactions, with some supporting the need for accountability and others questioning the ethics behind such evaluations.

Just a year ago, Coristine was a freshman studying engineering at Northeastern University. However, he decided to drop out to work with Musk’s team. His father, Charles Coristine, is a successful businessman known for transforming the struggling snack company LesserEvil into a $100 million-a-year business. Edward’s rapid transition from student to government official has fueled debates about meritocracy and experience in high-level roles.

Previous Controversies and Concerns Over Security

A report by WIRED revealed that Coristine has been actively involved in DOGE meetings where government employees are required to review their own code and justify their employment. Additionally, he currently holds positions in both DOGE and the Office of Personnel Management, further amplifying concerns about his influence in government operations.

One of the most concerning aspects of Coristine’s past is his alleged involvement in a data leak. In 2022, he was fired from an internship at Path Network after an internal investigation suggested he had leaked sensitive information to a competitor. While Coristine has denied these allegations, an anonymous official warned that his involvement in handling sensitive or classified government material could pose a security risk.

“His proximity to sensitive material is dangerous,” an official told The Washington Post, highlighting the fears that Coristine could gain unauthorized access to classified information or foreign intelligence.

Another Young Engineer Joins the Bureau

Coristine is not the only young tech expert to be recruited into the Bureau of Diplomatic Technology. Luke Farritor, a 23-year-old fellow DOGE engineer, has also been listed as part of the department. The presence of these young programmers, with little government experience, has fueled debates about whether their technical skills outweigh the risks associated with their roles.

The appointment of Coristine has sparked intense discussions in Washington. While some believe that fresh, innovative minds are necessary to modernize government technology, others argue that experience and security protocols should not be compromised.

