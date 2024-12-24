Home
Tuesday, December 24, 2024
Who Is Fabio Ochoa? Drug Lord Deported To Colombia After 20 Years In U.S. Prisons

Fabio Ochoa, once a central figure in Colombia's Medellín Cartel, has returned to his homeland following decades behind bars in the United States. His arrival in Bogotá signals the end of a notorious chapter, as the former drug lord steps into a new phase of life amid lingering questions about his past.

Fabio Ochoa, a key figure in Colombia’s infamous Medellín Cartel, has been deported to his home country after serving 25 years of a 30-year prison sentence in the United States. Ochoa arrived in Bogotá on a deportation flight Monday afternoon, wearing a simple grey sweatshirt and carrying his belongings in a plastic bag.

Greeted by Colombian immigration officials

Upon landing, Ochoa was greeted by Colombian immigration officials clad in bulletproof vests. Despite his past notoriety, there were no police officers present to detain him. After confirming through a database that Ochoa was not wanted by Colombian authorities, immigration officials released him.

In a statement on social media platform X, Colombia’s immigration agency explained, “Ochoa was freed so that he could join his family.”

“I Was Framed,” Says Fabio Ochoa

Speaking to reporters at Bogotá’s El Dorado Airport, Ochoa denied any wrongdoing, stating, “I was framed,” when asked if he regretted his actions. The 67-year-old former cartel operative expressed relief, saying, “The nightmare is over.”

He embraced his daughter, whom he had not seen in seven years, and shared plans to reunite with his family in Medellín.

Fabio Ochoa and his older brothers, Juan David and Jorge Luis, rose to prominence in the late 1970s and early 1980s as cocaine began flooding the United States. Their immense wealth landed them on Forbes Magazine’s list of billionaires in 1987.

Fabio Ochoa: The Rise of a Cartel Billionaire

Based in Miami, Ochoa managed a key distribution hub for the cartel once led by the infamous Pablo Escobar. Escobar, known for his violent reign, was killed in a shootout with authorities in Medellín in 1993.

Ochoa first faced U.S. scrutiny for his alleged involvement in the 1986 murder of Barry Seal, an American pilot who transported cocaine for the Medellín Cartel before becoming an informant for the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration.

In the early 1990s, Ochoa and his brothers surrendered to Colombian authorities under a deal that allowed them to avoid extradition to the U.S. The trio was released from prison in 1996, but Fabio was rearrested three years later on new drug trafficking charges.

A Checkered Legal History

In 2001, Ochoa was extradited to the United States following a Miami indictment that named him and over 40 others in a drug smuggling conspiracy. His latest deportation marks the end of his U.S. incarceration, but questions remain about the extent of his remaining wealth and influence.

Ochoa’s story has been dramatized in popular media, including Netflix’s Narcos series, where he is depicted as the youngest son of a wealthy Medellín family engaged in horse breeding and ranching. His portrayal contrasts sharply with Escobar’s humble beginnings.

He also appeared in Griselda, another Netflix production, where he battles for control of Miami’s cocaine trade before forming an alliance with drug trafficker Griselda Blanco, played by Sofia Vergara.

