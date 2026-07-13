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Home > World News > Who Is Fadel Chaker? The ‘Prince of Romance’ Who Spent 12 Years In Hiding After Joining Lebanese Militant Group

Who Is Fadel Chaker? The ‘Prince of Romance’ Who Spent 12 Years In Hiding After Joining Lebanese Militant Group

Who is Fadel Chaker? Once Lebanon's 'Prince of Romance', the singer quit music, joined a militant group, spent 12 years in hiding and is now out on bail awaiting retrial.

Fadel Chaker released on bail (Image: AFP, file photo)
Fadel Chaker released on bail (Image: AFP, file photo)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Mon 2026-07-13 20:53 IST

Once known to be “the Prince of Romance” in Lebanon, Fadel Chaker used to be one of the most successful pop stars in the entire Arab world until he did something extraordinary that would change his life. The Palestinian-Lebanese singer, who used to release top-charting romantic songs, surprised many people back in 2012 because he gave up singing, declaring singing to be “sinful.” Over ten years later, Fadel Chaker managed to find himself in the spotlight again, this time because he got bail on July 8 in relation to terrorist charges.

According to Al Jazeera and The Associated Press, Fadel Chaker was released on bail of 500 million Lebanese pounds (around $5,500). His earlier convictions were automatically cancelled after he surrendered to authorities in October, allowing the legal process to begin afresh under Lebanese law.

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Fadel Chaker’s rise from chart-topping singer to a controversial religious turn

Long before the legal battles, Fadel Chaker was one of the biggest names in Arabic pop music. He became a regional superstar in the early 2000s with romantic hits, especially ‘Ya Ghayeb’ (2002). During his music career, he was signed to Al Khouyoul Records and later joined Rotana Records in 2003.

As per reports, at the peak of his popularity in 2012, Fadel Chaker retired from singing, saying music was “sinful” according to his religious beliefs. Instead of pop songs, he began performing religious hymns, a move that surprised fans across the Middle East.

Fadel Chaker joined Ahmed al-Assir before disappearing for nearly 12 years

The singer’s life took another dramatic turn when he aligned himself with hardline Sunni cleric Ahmed al-Assir, who was openly critical of the Syrian government and Hezbollah. In June 2013, clashes broke out in the Abra area of Sidon between al-Assir’s followers and the Lebanese Army, leaving 18 soldiers and dozens of militants dead. Authorities accused Fadel Chaker of taking part in the fighting.

Reportedly, during the clashes, a YouTube video allegedly showed a bearded Fadel Chaker taunting his opponents and saying, “We sent home two corpses for you yesterday,” referring to dead pro-Hezbollah fighters. After the violence, he remained hidden for almost 12 years inside the Ain al-Hilweh Palestinian refugee camp, where Lebanese security forces generally do not operate. Despite living in hiding, he continued releasing popular songs online.

Fadel Chaker still faces multiple security-related cases despite bail

In 2020, a Lebanese military tribunal sentenced Fadel Chaker in absentia to 22 years of hard labour for financing terrorism and providing logistical support to militants. After surrendering in October, those convictions were set aside pending a retrial.

According to Al Jazeera and The Associated Press, Fadel Chaker is now living in a rented apartment near Beirut after securing bail. Although he was recently acquitted in a separate local murder plot due to insufficient evidence, he still faces four active security-related cases involving money laundering, financing armed groups and participating in the Sidon clashes. Throughout the case, Fadel Chaker has maintained that he had personal disagreements with Ahmed al-Assir and insists he never took part in the armed violence.

Also Read: Iran ‘Revenge List’ Out: Trump, Netanyahu Among 13 World Leaders Named; Who Else Is on It?    

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Who Is Fadel Chaker? The ‘Prince of Romance’ Who Spent 12 Years In Hiding After Joining Lebanese Militant Group
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Who Is Fadel Chaker? The ‘Prince of Romance’ Who Spent 12 Years In Hiding After Joining Lebanese Militant Group

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Who Is Fadel Chaker? The ‘Prince of Romance’ Who Spent 12 Years In Hiding After Joining Lebanese Militant Group
Who Is Fadel Chaker? The ‘Prince of Romance’ Who Spent 12 Years In Hiding After Joining Lebanese Militant Group
Who Is Fadel Chaker? The ‘Prince of Romance’ Who Spent 12 Years In Hiding After Joining Lebanese Militant Group
Who Is Fadel Chaker? The ‘Prince of Romance’ Who Spent 12 Years In Hiding After Joining Lebanese Militant Group

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