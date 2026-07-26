Who Is Fares Al-Masri? Hamas Arms Manufacturing Commander Killed In Israeli Strike

Israel’s military said it killed Hamas commander Fares al-Masri in a targeted airstrike in northern Gaza last Tuesday, accusing him of helping the group rebuild its weapons capabilities during a ceasefire. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) identified al-Masri as a key commander in Hamas’s weapons production division and said he was actively involved in manufacturing arms. The military said the activity was carried out “in violation of the ceasefire agreement.”

Who is Fares al-Masri? IDF details his role in Hamas weapons production

According to the IDF, Fares al-Masri was involved in Hamas’s efforts to restore its military capabilities by producing weapons. Israel said his activities posed a threat to Israeli troops and civilians and that the strike was intended to “remove the threat” posed by him.

The military said another targeted strike in northern Gaza on the same day killed Mohammad Abu Shakian, whom it identified as a member of Hamas’s elite Nukhba Force, a specialised commando unit. The IDF said both Fares al-Masri and Abu Shakian were actively working to advance attacks against Israeli forces and civilians.

Fares al-Masri killing comes amid Gaza war and ceasefire tensions

The assassination of Fares al-Masri occurs in the context of the conflict that erupted following the assault by Hamas-led fighters on Israeli towns and settlements on the 7th of October this year. Estimates from the Israeli authorities indicate that approximately 1,200 Israeli citizens, largely civilians were killed and 251 were kidnapped. The Israeli government has retaliated with massive military strikes against Gaza that has claimed over 73,000 lives since then, as stated by the ministry of health in Gaza.

The ministry was part of the recently dissolved Hamas-run government. Its detailed casualty records are considered generally reliable by UN agencies and international organisations, though they do not distinguish between civilians and militants. The ministry says women and children account for around half of all fatalities.

The IDF’s announcement puts Fares al-Masri at the centre of Israel’s latest claims about Hamas rebuilding its military infrastructure during the ceasefire. Israel said his weapons manufacturing activities and planned attacks justified the targeted strike.

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