Saturday, November 9, 2024
Who Is Farhad Shakeri? Afghan Man Accused Of Orchestrating Murder Plan Against Trump

Farhad Shakeri, a 51-year-old Afghan man accused of planning an assassination plot against former President Donald Trump, was deported from the United States after serving time in prison.

Shakeri had been released in 2008 after completing a 14-year sentence for robbery. Following his deportation, he is believed to have joined the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), reportedly becoming an asset for the organization, according to the Department of Justice (DOJ).

Farhad Shakeri Conspired with New York Co-Conspirators

The DOJ alleges that Shakeri was involved in an extensive plot to assassinate Trump on behalf of the Iranian government, alongside two New York residents, Jonathan Loadholt and Carlisle Rivera. Loadholt, 36, of Staten Island, and Rivera, 49, of Brooklyn, also known as “Pop,” are accused of plotting to kill Trump, two Jewish businesspeople, and Iranian-American activist Masih Alinejad. However, while Loadholt and Rivera have been detained, no formal indictments have been issued, and Shakeri remains free in Iran.

Farhad Shakeri Early Life, U.S. Prison History

Shakeri is believed to have arrived in the United States as a young man, although the FBI has not disclosed details about his year of entry or residence. The indictment indicates he met his alleged co-conspirators while in U.S. prison, serving his robbery sentence. After his conviction in 1994, Shakeri was transferred to several state prisons, including the Woodbourne Correctional Center, where he reportedly came into contact with unidentified individuals tied to the conspiracy. In 2005, he was moved to a facility in Beacon, where he allegedly met Rivera.

Shakeri remained in the U.S. until his expulsion in 2008, with his parole monitoring concluding in 2015. Four years later, he was detained in Sri Lanka, implicated in a heroin trafficking case involving 92 kilograms of the drug.

Tehran’s Alleged Motive: Retaliation for Soleimani’s Death

The assassination attempt was reportedly Tehran’s response to the killing of Qasem Soleimani, the Iranian general and commander of the Quds Force. Trump became a target after ordering Soleimani’s death, and the plan was allegedly part of Tehran’s retaliation strategy. Shakeri was reportedly given the task to target Trump just weeks before the November 5 election in the United States. However, in recorded phone conversations, Shakeri informed FBI sources that he did not intend to execute the operation by the specified deadline, allegedly anticipating that Trump’s loss in the election would reduce his security detail and make him easier to reach without Secret Service protection.

