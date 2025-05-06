Who Is Friedrich Merz? Germany Gets A New Chancellor After Parliamentary Setback

Friedrich Merz is now officially Germany's new chancellor — but his road to power wasn’t smooth. On Tuesday, the German parliament elected the center-right leader in a dramatic second round of voting, after he unexpectedly failed to secure an absolute majority in the first.

Merz’s appointment ends six months of political limbo that began with the collapse of Olaf Scholz’s government in November. While his win has finally put an end to the deadlock, the earlier voting surprise has cast a shadow over the stability of his governing coalition.

Despite the hiccup, Merz was sworn in as Germany’s fifth chancellor since reunification on Tuesday evening, marking a new chapter in German politics.

First Chancellor in Postwar Germany to Stumble in Initial Vote

What made this transition especially historic was Merz’s initial failure. It was the first time in postwar Germany that a chancellor-designate failed to gain an outright majority in the Bundestag on the first try.

That stumble made headlines and raised eyebrows.

Still, just a few hours later, Merz managed to secure 325 votes in the 630-seat chamber, finally crossing the finish line in a second round of voting. The earlier result, however, revealed internal tensions within the coalition — and suggested that not everyone in his own camp was fully behind him.

Bundestag President Julia Klöckner shocked many when she announced that Merz had come up six votes short in the first round — and a full 18 votes short of the number he was expected to get from his coalition. Since the vote was secret, it’s unclear who defected or why.

Uncertain Coalition and a Divided Parliament

Merz leads the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) and works alongside its sister party, the Christian Social Union (CSU). Together, they formed a coalition with the Social Democrats (SPD), despite having won February’s federal election on their own.

But this early drama shows that Merz’s government is far from bulletproof. It also reflects how fragmented German politics have become in recent years.

One major factor is the growing strength of the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD), now the second-largest party in parliament. Most mainstream parties refuse to work with the AfD, sticking to Germany’s post-World War II tradition of blocking extremists from power. Still, the AfD is gaining ground — and momentum.

Just last week, Germany’s domestic intelligence agency labeled the entire AfD party as “extremist,” a move that could make it easier for authorities to monitor its activities. AfD co-leader Alice Weidel welcomed Merz’s initial defeat, calling it a “good day for Germany” and demanding new elections.

A Chancellor Facing Enormous Global and Domestic Pressure

Merz steps into office at a time of enormous international uncertainty. With the war in Ukraine now in its fourth year and Europe’s relationship with the U.S. under strain due to Donald Trump’s potential return to the White House, Germany’s role on the world stage is being closely watched.

All eyes are on Berlin to help lead a new European security strategy — one that may have to rely less on the United States.

“We must finally acknowledge that the transatlantic relationship is no longer what it once was,” Merz said last month, hinting at major changes in Germany’s foreign policy direction.

He’s also expressed doubts about NATO’s future, especially given Trump’s past criticism of the alliance. Germany’s new government has already passed sweeping constitutional reforms to ease spending caps and free up nearly $1 trillion over the next decade for defense and infrastructure.

Europe’s Hopes — and a New Face of Leadership

Many in Europe are now looking to Merz for leadership, hoping he’ll bring energy and direction after Scholz’s widely criticized tenure.

“Mr. Merz is now the hope of Europe,” said Thomas Kleine-Brockhoff of the German Council on Foreign Relations. “He can make a difference. He can be somebody who brings new energy, new ideas, new ability to unite now.”

Merz has long been a figure in German politics, though he took a break after losing a leadership contest in the early 2000s. Since returning and taking over the CDU in 2022, he’s moved the party back toward the right, breaking away from former Chancellor Angela Merkel’s centrist legacy.

Not a Popular Leader — Yet

Despite his political comeback, Merz isn’t exactly beloved by the public. His style — sometimes seen as blunt and elitist — and his background in finance (he once led the German branch of BlackRock) have drawn criticism.

He’s also made waves with his hardline stance on immigration. Earlier this year, he pushed a proposal for stricter immigration enforcement through parliament — with backing from the far-right AfD, which sparked backlash.

Now, Merz will have to navigate these controversies while trying to lead a deeply divided country.

Ukraine, Russia, and Germany’s Global Role

On the foreign policy front, Merz has promised continued support for Ukraine, including a call to send Taurus cruise missiles — a move that may not sit well with war-weary German voters.

He’s criticized Scholz for being too soft on Ukraine, accusing the former chancellor of “half-hearted” support. Now, experts say it’s Merz’s turn to back up his words with real action.

“There’s an important moment to do that, and that moment is now,” Kleine-Brockhoff said.

Merz’s coalition has been firm in its language toward Russia, calling it “the most direct and dangerous threat to European peace.” With tensions high and Trump’s trade policies also straining ties, Germany will need to tread carefully during its upcoming talks with the U.S.

Rebuilding International Alliances

Merz, known for being a strong public speaker and fluent in English, may be better positioned to work with Trump than his predecessors.

“He has one important advantage: He is not Merkel,” Kleine-Brockhoff said, referring to Trump’s long-standing dislike of Germany’s former leader. “And he is not Scholz, who’s been in bed with Biden, [Trump’s] nemesis.”

Merz is expected to visit Paris and Warsaw on Wednesday to try and revive the Weimar Triangle — a once-powerful European alliance between the three nations.

Immigration and Economy Remain Top Issues

Domestically, Merz has a mountain to climb. Immigration remains a top concern for voters, and the German economy continues to stall.

Meanwhile, the rising popularity of the AfD has fueled culture wars and widened ideological divisions across the country. The party’s new extremist label only deepens the national debate.

Last week, tensions reached a boiling point when U.S. Senator Marco Rubio criticized Germany’s decision to classify the AfD as extremist, saying on X, “Germany just gave its spy agency new powers to surveil the opposition. That’s not democracy — it’s tyranny in disguise.”

Germany’s Foreign Ministry responded by defending the move, saying the decision was based on solid evidence and aimed at protecting democratic values. The intelligence agency had noted the AfD’s “anti-Muslim and anti-immigrant orientation” as key reasons for its classification.