Tuesday, February 25, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
  Who Is Friedrich Merz? The Conservative Leader Poised To Become Germany's New Chancellor

Who Is Friedrich Merz? The Conservative Leader Poised To Become Germany’s New Chancellor

Friedrich Merz is set to reshape Germany’s political landscape as he takes the helm after the CDU-CSU alliance's decisive victory. His rise marks a conservative shift, bringing both challenges and opportunities for the country’s future.

Who Is Friedrich Merz? The Conservative Leader Poised To Become Germany’s New Chancellor

Friedrich Merz is set to reshape Germany’s political landscape as he takes the helm after the CDU-CSU alliance's decisive victory.


Germany’s conservative leader Friedrich Merz is poised to take charge as the country’s next leader after his party, the Christian Democratic Union (CDU), secured the largest vote share in the general elections. The CDU, in alliance with the Christian Social Union (CSU), defeated Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s center-left Social Democratic Party (SPD), marking a significant political shift in Germany.

CDU-CSU Alliance Secures Victory

According to German broadcaster ARD, the CDU-CSU bloc won 28.5% of the vote, emerging as the strongest political force in the country. The far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) followed with 20.7%, making substantial gains in the election.

Speaking to his supporters on Sunday evening as the results signaled a decisive victory, Merz assured stability in governance. “Germany will once more be governed reliably,” he said, as reported by Reuters.

Who is Friedrich Merz?

Born on November 11, 1955, in Brilon, a town in western Germany, Friedrich Merz comes from a family with a strong legal background. He pursued law in 1976 and has been associated with the CDU since 1972. In 1981, he married Charlotte Merz, a fellow lawyer who is now a judge. The couple has three children.

Merz’s political career began in earnest when he was elected to the European Parliament in 1989. Five years later, in 1994, he secured a seat in the German Bundestag, winning an absolute majority in the Hochsauerlandkreis constituency. His rapid rise within the CDU saw him become the party’s parliamentary leader in 2000. However, in 2002, he lost the position to Angela Merkel in an internal power shift.

After the CDU-CSU bloc formed a coalition government with the SPD in 2005, Merz found himself sidelined and eventually stepped away from active politics in 2009. He then built a successful career in law and finance, gaining prominence in corporate circles.

Friedrich Merz: Return to Politics and Leadership Bid

Merz re-entered the political arena in 2018 following Merkel’s announcement of her retirement. Despite losing the CDU leadership race to Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer by a narrow margin, he remained a key figure within the party. When Kramp-Karrenbauer stepped down in 2020, Merz once again sought the leadership role but was overlooked in favor of Armin Laschet.

His persistence paid off in 2021 when he returned to the Bundestag, although the CDU suffered defeat in the elections. In 2022, Merz finally secured the position of CDU’s national chairman, cementing his place as the party’s top leader.

Policy Stance and Challenges Ahead

Merz has taken a firm stance on immigration, particularly regarding undocumented migrants, and has pledged to revitalize Germany’s economy. However, his immediate challenge lies in forming a coalition government to consolidate power and ensure effective governance.

Born a decade after World War II, Merz grew up in Sauerland, a rural and conservative region of West Germany. He described himself as a rebellious student prone to smoking and drinking but was deeply influenced by the area’s conservative values. He joined the CDU while still in high school and later pursued law at the University of Bonn after a brief military stint.

A Transatlantic Advocate

Merz’s political influence extends beyond Germany. In 1989, the year the Berlin Wall fell, he became a member of the European Parliament, where he established himself as a strong conservative voice. His close ties with CDU stalwart Wolfgang Schäuble positioned him as a potential chancellor candidate before his career took a detour in 2002.

After leaving the Bundestag in 2009, Merz championed free-market policies, authoring a book titled Dare for More Capitalism during the 2008 financial crisis. He also served as chairman of Atlantik-Brücke, a lobby group advocating transatlantic relations. During this time, he pushed for the Transatlantic Trade and Investment Partnership (TTIP) and built strong connections with American policymakers and corporate leaders.

Among his favored destinations in the U.S. is the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in California, a place he has often referenced as an inspiration for conservative leadership.

Also Read: Germany’s Next Chancellor, Friedrich Merz Wants ‘Independence’ From US, Calls For Replacement For NATO

