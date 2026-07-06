Who Is Gadi Eisenkot? Former Army Chief Bids to Replace Benjamin Netanyahu

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Gaza government Ayodhya Ram Mandir donation theft row Illegal arms smuggling JoSAA Counselling 2026 Ghazipur Abhilash Dutta road rage video 8th pay commission Ara Juvenile Home death crime news bengaluru amazon India economy crude oil diljit dosanjh Gaza government Ayodhya Ram Mandir donation theft row Illegal arms smuggling JoSAA Counselling 2026 Ghazipur Abhilash Dutta road rage video 8th pay commission Ara Juvenile Home death crime news bengaluru amazon India economy crude oil diljit dosanjh Gaza government Ayodhya Ram Mandir donation theft row Illegal arms smuggling JoSAA Counselling 2026 Ghazipur Abhilash Dutta road rage video 8th pay commission Ara Juvenile Home death crime news bengaluru amazon India economy crude oil diljit dosanjh Gaza government Ayodhya Ram Mandir donation theft row Illegal arms smuggling JoSAA Counselling 2026 Ghazipur Abhilash Dutta road rage video 8th pay commission Ara Juvenile Home death crime news bengaluru amazon India economy crude oil diljit dosanjh
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Gaza government Ayodhya Ram Mandir donation theft row Illegal arms smuggling JoSAA Counselling 2026 Ghazipur Abhilash Dutta road rage video 8th pay commission Ara Juvenile Home death crime news bengaluru amazon India economy crude oil diljit dosanjh Gaza government Ayodhya Ram Mandir donation theft row Illegal arms smuggling JoSAA Counselling 2026 Ghazipur Abhilash Dutta road rage video 8th pay commission Ara Juvenile Home death crime news bengaluru amazon India economy crude oil diljit dosanjh Gaza government Ayodhya Ram Mandir donation theft row Illegal arms smuggling JoSAA Counselling 2026 Ghazipur Abhilash Dutta road rage video 8th pay commission Ara Juvenile Home death crime news bengaluru amazon India economy crude oil diljit dosanjh Gaza government Ayodhya Ram Mandir donation theft row Illegal arms smuggling JoSAA Counselling 2026 Ghazipur Abhilash Dutta road rage video 8th pay commission Ara Juvenile Home death crime news bengaluru amazon India economy crude oil diljit dosanjh
LIVE TV
Home > World News > Who Is Gadi Eisenkot? Former Army Chief Bids to Replace Benjamin Netanyahu

Who Is Gadi Eisenkot? Former Army Chief Bids to Replace Benjamin Netanyahu

Former Israeli military chief Gadi Eisenkot formally launches his 'Yashar' party campaign, positioning himself to challenge PM Benjamin Netanyahu.

Who Is Gadi Eisenkot? Former Army Chief Bids to Replace Benjamin Netanyahu

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Last updated: Mon 2026-07-06 22:54 IST

Gadi Eisenkot, the former Israeli military chief, formally launched the campaign for his new political party, Yashar (which means “Straight” or “Honest”). Eisenkot has positioned himself as a strong contender for the prime minister’s post and is widely considered a chief rival to the current Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu. The 66-year-old former military chief aims to rebuild Israel; however, he believes that only a broad coalition with other parties can position him to lead the country in the next general elections.

Who is Gadi Eisenkot?

Eisenkot is a former Chief of General Staff of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) who has emerged as a major contender for the premiership. According to political analysts, Eisenkot’s Yashar party is gaining significant momentum and could become a formidable opponent to Netanyahu’s Likud party in the upcoming parliamentary elections.

You Might Be Interested In

Unlike Netanyahu, who has spent decades in politics, Eisenkot’s background is primarily military. He recently resigned from Netanyahu’s emergency war cabinet, arguing that “Bibi” lacked a clear strategy in Gaza, a conflict that has led to the deaths of numerous soldiers, including Eisenkot’s own son.

Eisenkot Seen as the “Anti-Netanyahu”

Eisenkot served for over four decades in the IDF, holding its top position as Chief of Staff from 2015 to 2019. Analysts believe Eisenkot is a frontrunner precisely because he represents everything Netanyahu is not. “He is not polarizing, he is not a populist like Netanyahu, and he will try to unify the country,” experts state. His campaign promises include strengthening the defense forces through regional partnerships, investing heavily in healthcare and education, establishing a state commission of inquiry into the failures that led to the October 7 attacks, and expanding compulsory national service under the slogan “Service for All.”

Can Eisenkot Defeat Netanyahu?

Eisenkot entered politics just four years ago and won a parliamentary seat in the 2022 elections. Following the October 7 attacks, he joined Netanyahu’s emergency war cabinet. However, he resigned a few months later, accusing the Prime Minister of lacking a clear strategy for the war in Gaza. Eisenkot has also suffered profound personal losses during the Israel-Gaza war, losing his 25-year-old son, Gal Meir Eisenkot, alongside two of his nephews in combat. These immense personal tragedies have given Eisenkot a deeply relatable face of grief that resonates heavily with the public ahead of the elections.

Eisenkot Dismisses Demands for a Palestinian State

Despite being a fierce critic of Netanyahu over the years, Eisenkot aligns with traditional security stances and has rejected demands for a Palestinian state, calling the concept “irrelevant” under current conditions. At the same time, he has attacked Netanyahu for yielding to US pressure regarding a ceasefire in Lebanon. Eisenkot is also historically associated with the “Dahiyeh doctrine”, a military strategy he outlined in a 2006 interview, stating that what happened to the Dahiyeh quarter of Beirut would happen to any village from which shots are fired against Israel.

Also Read: Who Is Krishna Mohan? The New Interim General Secretary After Champat Rai’s Resignation

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Who Is Gadi Eisenkot? Former Army Chief Bids to Replace Benjamin Netanyahu
Tags: Gadi Eisenkot prime minister candidateGadi Eisenkot Yashar party campaignNetanyahu challenger Gadi EisenkotWho is Gadi Eisenkot Israel

RELATED News

Exclusive: UN Commission Chairperson Defends Report Alleging Israel Deliberately Targeted Palestinian Children

Nirav Modi Extradition Soon? European Court Rejects Fugitive Businessman’s Final Plea

25 Killed, Dozens injured: What Caused The Prison Riots in Sri Lanka?

Who Is Gaurav Srivastava? How Indian-Origin Man Posed As CIA Agent To Win Indonesia’s Billion-Dollar Defence Deals

As Heatwave Grips US, Did the White House Delete Thousands of Energy Conservation Webpages? Here’s What We Know

LATEST NEWS

Who Is Gadi Eisenkot? Former Army Chief Bids to Replace Benjamin Netanyahu

Anshula Kapoor-Rohan Thakkar Wedding: Here’s The Couple’s Combined Net Worth, Careers And Love Story Ahead Of Their Big Day

USA vs Belgium: Donald Trump Confirms he Asked FIFA to Review Folarin Balogun Ban Before FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16 Clash

HTET 2026 Answer Key Out For PGT: Download Provisional Key PDF At htet.eapplynow.com

Gauahar Khan Reacts After Kushal Tandon’s ‘Joke’ on Alliance Sparks Buzz: ‘The Wise Know to Do Better’

Who Is Krishna Mohan? The New Interim General Secretary After Champat Rai’s Resignation

IND vs ZIM: Sanju Samson Dropped Months After India’s T20 World Cup Triumph; Prabhsimran Singh, Ashok Sharma Earn Maiden Call-Ups

Kamal Haasan On ChatGPT And AI: Actor Urges Students To Talk To Friends Instead, Shruti Haasan Reacts

How Pakistan Is Using India’s Western Coastline To Smuggle Illegal Arms

GD Naidu Trailer Out: R Madhavan’s Stunning Transformation As The ‘Edison of India’ Leaves Fans Impressed

Who Is Gadi Eisenkot? Former Army Chief Bids to Replace Benjamin Netanyahu

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Who Is Gadi Eisenkot? Former Army Chief Bids to Replace Benjamin Netanyahu

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Who Is Gadi Eisenkot? Former Army Chief Bids to Replace Benjamin Netanyahu
Who Is Gadi Eisenkot? Former Army Chief Bids to Replace Benjamin Netanyahu
Who Is Gadi Eisenkot? Former Army Chief Bids to Replace Benjamin Netanyahu
Who Is Gadi Eisenkot? Former Army Chief Bids to Replace Benjamin Netanyahu

QUICK LINKS