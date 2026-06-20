Who Is Gaurav Chopra? 19-Year-Old Indian-Origin Student Arrested In Texas Triple Murder Case

A 19-year-old Indian-origin student has been charged with capital murder after three members of his family were found shot dead at their home in Texas. Police now say they have a suspect in the case: Gaurav Chopra, who was a student at the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRV). The shooting happened on June 17 at their family house in the Tuscany Village subdivision, near Alton. All three victims had gunshot wounds to the head which were fatal, according to officials. The case was uncovered when Chopra’s brother called 911 to report that relatives had been shot and the suspect had fled the scene.

What Happened Here?

According to media reports, Investigators said the violence didn’t really stop after the deaths of the three family members, which sounds horrific. Hidalgo County Sheriff Eddie Guerra has said Chopra also fired shots at his 21-year-old brother Sajan, but he missed. The police then went into a sort of inquiry after the incident, trying to locate the responsible person, or culprit. Chopra tried to flee, but was finally brought to a stop after running into a police cruiser in a chase that ended in a crash on 4 Mile Line Road near Glasscock Road, authorities said. Two people were injured and taken to a hospital during the crash in another vehicle. A handgun, which is thought to be linked to the case, was found at the crash site.

Who Are The Family Members?

Investigators state Chopra fatally shot his father, who was 56-year-old Sita Ram, his mother 46-year-old Kamlesh Rani, and his grandmother, Mahinder Kaur, who was 73-years-old. Chopra later got arrested and charged with attempted murder and multiple homicides, known as capital murder. In the court records it said there was no bond set for these charges, and honestly that was the main point. He also faced an extra charge for evading arrest, bond set at $250,000. Even if the allegations are grave, investigators have still not been able to lock down a motive for the killings. Sheriff Guerra said he had not seen proof that would back up the allegedly inconsistent statements the suspect made during questioning. Meanwhile, the authorities are still working through forensic data, witness accounts and a few other leads in the ongoing investigation .

Shock and Awe across Punjab

The case has caused shock and awe across the local Texas community and the family’s ancestral village in Nawanshahr district in Punjab. Sheriff Guerra said Sita Ram was a businessman who was in the community helping people. However, there was no previous complaint or disturbance reported at the family’s home, according to local police. UTRGV stated meanwhile that Chopra is still enrolled as a student and said that the university is collaborating with law enforcement agencies. As investigators are still trying to reconstruct what happened, the loss of life has left family, friends and community members wondering why.

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