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Home > World News > Who Is Gautam Rangarajan? Indian-Origin Strategist Takes Key Role At 10 Downing Street

Who Is Gautam Rangarajan? Indian-Origin Strategist Takes Key Role At 10 Downing Street

Who is Gautam Rangarajan? The Indian-origin strategist and former BBC strategist has been appointed Expert Adviser on Structure and Process at 10 Downing Street.

Gautam Rangarajan appointed adviser at 10 Downing Street (Image: X)
Gautam Rangarajan appointed adviser at 10 Downing Street (Image: X)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Thu 2026-08-13 09:19 IST

Indian-origin strategist and media executive Gautam Rangarajan has been appointed Expert Adviser on Structure and Process by British Prime Minister Andy Burnham, taking up a newly created role at 10 Downing Street. Rangarajan is expected to begin the assignment this week, bringing more than two decades of experience across corporate strategy, organisational transformation, media, creative industries and public service broadcasting.

The UK Prime Minister’s Office said Gautam Rangarajan has extensive experience in corporate strategy and organisational transformation. His new role is expected to involve reshaping structures and processes at the centre of the British government, although the full details of his responsibilities have not yet been disclosed.

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Who is Gautam Rangarajan and what is his professional background?

Gautam Rangarajan previously worked as a strategist at the BBC and has built a career across media, creative industries and public service broadcasting. On his professional profile, he describes himself as an experienced strategist and creative content producer with more than 20 years of experience working across rapidly changing markets, audiences and technologies.

His areas of expertise include developing corporate and organisational strategies, leading large-scale transformation and change programmes, driving growth and improving operational performance. Gautam Rangarajan has also worked on complex policy and financial agreements and with governments, regulators and other major stakeholders.

What Gautam Rangarajan brings to the new government role

His experience also includes managing businesses through operational and financial challenges and developing strategies around changing media technologies and global audience trends. Gautam Rangarajan has highlighted his interest in creating “meaningful impact at scale”.

Away from his corporate and media career, Gautam Rangarajan is also a professional choral singer and music producer. His background therefore combines strategy, media and the creative industries, alongside experience in public service broadcasting.

What will Gautam Rangarajan do at 10 Downing Street?

The title Expert Adviser on Structure and Process indicates that Gautam Rangarajan will focus on how the government operates, including organisational structures, internal processes and transformation. His appointment comes as Burnham’s government pursues a broader programme of administrative and policy changes.

The appointment was announced during the UK Parliament’s summer recess, when Burnham has been using the period for a nationwide tour focused on initiatives described as “everyday fixes”. The programme aims to address cost-of-living pressures facing families. Gautam Rangarajan is now set to bring his strategy and transformation experience into the centre of the British government.

Also Read: Who Is Bashar al-Assad? How Syria’s Former Ruler Went From President To Death Sentence Over War Crimes    

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Who Is Gautam Rangarajan? Indian-Origin Strategist Takes Key Role At 10 Downing Street
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Who Is Gautam Rangarajan? Indian-Origin Strategist Takes Key Role At 10 Downing Street

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Who Is Gautam Rangarajan? Indian-Origin Strategist Takes Key Role At 10 Downing Street
Who Is Gautam Rangarajan? Indian-Origin Strategist Takes Key Role At 10 Downing Street
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