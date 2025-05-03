Home
Who Is General Asim Munir? Rise Of The Son Of A Mujahir From Madrasa To Pakistan’s Army Chief

General Asim Munir, Pakistan’s first army chief from a religious seminary background, has fused faith and force in his quiet rise to power. From ISI clashes to fiery Kashmir rhetoric, his journey reveals a deeply ideological officer now steering Pakistan through political chaos.

Who Is General Asim Munir? Rise Of The Son Of A Mujahir From Madrasa To Pakistan's Army Chief

General Asim Munir, Pakistan’s first army chief from a religious seminary background, has fused faith and force in his quiet rise to power.


Just a week before the deadly massacre of April 22, Pakistan’s Army Chief General Asim Munir delivered an ideologically charged speech in Islamabad, underlining his hardline stance on Kashmir and reinforcing Pakistan’s founding ideologies.

“Kashmir Is Our Jugular Vein”

Speaking at the Overseas Pakistanis Convention in Islamabad, General Munir stirred emotions with a statement reminiscent of Muhammad Ali Jinnah’s famous phrase, “Kashmir is our jugular vein; it will remain our jugular vein.”

During the same speech, Munir underscored Pakistan’s foundational “two-nation theory,” emphasizing the ideological and civilizational separation between India and Pakistan.

The remarks came just days before the April 22 massacre, sparking widespread analysis and speculation on whether the General’s tone signaled a shift in Pakistan’s already volatile geopolitical stance.

Asim Munir: A General Unlike Predecessors

Unlike many of his predecessors who hailed from elite military or bureaucratic families, General Asim Munir comes from a modest background. His father, a school principal and a mujahir from Jalandhar who migrated to Rawalpindi in 1947, also served as a mosque imam.

Munir’s early education took place at Markazi Madrasah Dar-ul-Tajweed, an Islamic seminary in Rawalpindi, reflecting a deeply religious upbringing. He later graduated from the Pakistan Military Academy in Abbottabad and was commissioned into the 23rd Battalion of the Frontier Force Regiment.

Pakistan watchers say that General Munir is Pakistan’s first ‘mullah general.’

This label stems in part from his time as a military attaché in Saudi Arabia, during which he memorized the Quran and earned the title Hafiz-e-Koran. As Army chief, Munir frequently quotes Quranic verses and integrates Islamic theology into his addresses, demonstrating fluency in English, Urdu, and classical Arabic.

Asim Munir: The Rise Through a Fractured Military Landscape

Munir’s career has been anything but smooth. He began his military journey in 1986 during General Zia-ul-Haq’s regime and later graduated from the Officers Training School in Mangla. He was awarded the Sword of Honour and commissioned into the Frontier Force Regiment.

He went on to serve as Director-General of Military Intelligence between 2016 and 2018. In 2018, he was appointed head of Pakistan’s powerful Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI). However, his tenure lasted just eight months—making him the shortest-serving ISI chief in history. His removal is widely believed to have resulted from a clash with then-Prime Minister Imran Khan, who later publicly criticized Munir.

Following his departure from ISI, Munir took command of the XXX Corps in Gujranwala and subsequently served as Quartermaster General. After Imran Khan’s ouster via a no-confidence vote in 2022, Munir regained favor and was appointed Chief of Army Staff.

A Nation in Turmoil

General Munir assumed leadership during one of Pakistan’s most turbulent periods. The 2024 general elections were marred by controversy after Imran Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was banned from contesting. This move significantly eroded the Army’s credibility among the public. Khan’s continued imprisonment and the Army’s heavy-handed crackdown on PTI protests have further inflamed tensions.

Even within the military, divisions persist, with factions emerging in support of and against the former prime minister.

Simultaneously, the security situation in regions like Balochistan and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa is rapidly deteriorating. On March 11, terrorists hijacked the Jaffar Express in Balochistan, resulting in 64 deaths. Targeted killings of Punjabis, Shias, Sindhis, and Chinese nationals remain common.

