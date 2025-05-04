Home
Sunday, May 4, 2025
  Who Is Greg Abel? Warren Buffet Announces His Successor As CEO Of Berkshire Hathaway

Who Is Greg Abel? Warren Buffet Announces His Successor As CEO Of Berkshire Hathaway

After decades at the helm of one of the world’s most admired companies, Warren Buffett has announced that he will step down as CEO of Berkshire Hathaway by the end of 2025. The 94-year-old billionaire shared the news during the company’s annual shareholder meeting, marking the end of an extraordinary era in American business.

After decades at the helm of one of the world’s most admired companies, Warren Buffett has announced that he will step down as CEO of Berkshire Hathaway by the end of 2025. The 94-year-old billionaire shared the news during the company’s annual shareholder meeting, marking the end of an extraordinary era in American business.

Buffett named Greg Abel, a soft-spoken Canadian executive with a long track record inside the company, as his successor. “The time has arrived where Greg should become the chief executive,” Buffett told shareholders.

Who Is Greg Abel?

Greg Abel, 62, has worked closely with Buffett for nearly 20 years. Since 2018, he’s served as vice chairman of Berkshire’s non-insurance operations, where he’s been responsible for managing a wide range of companies — from BNSF Railway to Dairy Queen to See’s Candies.

But it’s in the energy sector where Abel really made his mark.

Originally from Edmonton, Alberta, Abel earned a commerce degree from the University of Alberta in 1984. In his younger years, he played hockey and worked small jobs like filling fire extinguishers and collecting bottles — early signs of his work ethic.

He began his professional journey at PwC before moving to CalEnergy, which later became MidAmerican Energy. In 1999, Berkshire Hathaway bought a major stake in MidAmerican, and Abel climbed the ranks, becoming CEO in 2008. The company later changed its name to Berkshire Hathaway Energy (BHE), and Abel stayed in charge until he moved into a broader leadership role in 2018.

Buffett has long praised BHE as one of the jewels in Berkshire’s crown, and he’s credited Abel for its steady growth and reliable leadership.

Why Abel Was Chosen

Buffett’s decision to choose Abel was first hinted at in 2021 when the late Charlie Munger casually revealed the board’s preference. Buffett confirmed it publicly not long after, and again during the 2024 shareholder meeting.

While Abel may not have Buffett’s larger-than-life public image, people who work with him say he brings a strong sense of integrity, discipline, and clear-headed decision-making.

“Is he another Warren Buffett? No. There is no other Warren Buffett,” said Ron Olson, a longtime board member, in comments reported by the Associated Press. “But Greg has the fundamentals — integrity, work ethic, and strategic thinking.”

Troy Bader, the CEO of Dairy Queen, also spoke highly of Abel’s instincts. “When I think about Greg, he not only has high business acumen, but he has really high business instincts,” Bader said. “The intuition is really important. And, you know, Warren has that intuition, but Greg has a lot of it as well.”

What to Expect Under Abel’s Leadership

Even though Buffett is stepping aside, shareholders shouldn’t expect any major shake-ups at Berkshire. Abel has made it clear that he plans to stick to the principles that have made the company so successful.

He believes in Berkshire’s approach: running businesses independently, staying financially cautious, and investing with a long-term mindset. According to Barron’s, Abel told investors that his top priority will be to maintain Berkshire’s “fortress of a balance sheet.”

He has also played a key role in Berkshire’s recent international moves, especially its big investments in five major Japanese trading houses. These investments, he said, are meant to be held “for decades.”

A Quiet but Capable Leader

Despite being in charge of companies with nearly 400,000 employees, Abel keeps a low profile. He lives in Des Moines, Iowa, and is often seen at local hockey rinks watching his son’s practice. Those who know him say he prefers to lead quietly, focusing on the work rather than the spotlight.

As Buffett passes the torch, the company enters a new chapter — one that carries the weight of a legendary legacy. But Buffett has expressed full confidence in the man taking over.

“Greg shares the Berkshire creed… and understands that fooling shareholders is just the first step to fooling yourself,” Buffett wrote in his most recent annual letter.

