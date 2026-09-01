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Home > World News > Who Is Gurmeet Singh? Indian-Origin Taxi Driver Who Assaulted Woman In 2011, Loses US Citizenship

Who Is Gurmeet Singh? Indian-Origin Taxi Driver Who Assaulted Woman In 2011, Loses US Citizenship

Who is Gurmeet Singh? The Indian-born taxi driver convicted of a 2011 knifepoint assault has lost his US citizenship after concealing the crime.

Indian-origin taxi driver Gurmeet Singh loses US citizenship. (Image: X/ @AGToddBlanche)
Indian-origin taxi driver Gurmeet Singh loses US citizenship. (Image: X/ @AGToddBlanche)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Tue 2026-09-01 11:33 IST

Gurmeet Singh, a 55-year-old Indian-born taxi driver serving a 20-year prison sentence for kidnapping and sexually assaulting a woman at knifepoint, has had his US citizenship revoked after authorities found that he concealed the crime during his naturalisation process. The Justice Department announced the denaturalisation on Monday. Singh was convicted in 2014 over the 2011 attack on a female passenger, which happened just weeks before he submitted his naturalisation application.

As per reports, Singh is currently being held at Shawangunk Correctional Facility in Ulster County. A directive issued last week by Brooklyn federal judge Nicholas Garaufis requires him to hand over his citizenship documents, including his naturalisation certificate and US passport, by September 16.

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Gurmeet Singh arrived in US as temporary visitor in 1992

Gurmeet Singh first came to the United States in February 1992 as a temporary visitor on a six-month visa. He remained in the country without legal authorisation for several years. His status later changed after a visa petition filed by his family allowed him to obtain permanent residency in June 2000.

Reportedly, his path to citizenship, however, came under scrutiny after the attack. Singh became a US citizen on October 19, 2011. According to the Justice Department, he had “concealed these actions” during the naturalisation process, despite the brutal assault having taken place only weeks before he applied.

Gurmeet Singh convicted after 2011 taxi attack on passenger

Reports say that the case dates back to May 2011, when a young woman was travelling in Singh’s taxi from Williamsburg to her apartment in the East Village. She fell asleep during the ride. According to a victim impact statement presented by prosecutors at Singh’s sentencing, she woke up to find the cab driver on top of her with a knife held against her throat.

The woman was reportedly threatened and questioned about whether she wanted to live. Gurmeet Singh restrained her with bindings and a gag, covered her eyes with a blindfold, removed her clothes and sexually assaulted her. She eventually escaped from the taxi on foot and sought help from a passerby.

Gurmeet Singh sentenced to 20 years after rape conviction

According to reports, Gurmeet Singh was found guilty in 2014 over the assault and was sentenced to 20 years in prison. The crime took place shortly before he applied for US citizenship, making his conduct during the naturalisation process central to the later denaturalisation case.

The Justice Department said Singh’s citizenship had been obtained unlawfully because he failed to disclose the criminal acts. Brett A. Shumate, Attorney General of the Justice Department’s Civil Division, said: “Singh unlawfully obtained the privileges of U.S. citizenship by concealing horrible criminal acts.”

Gurmeet Singh loses citizenship through federal court order

Shumate added: “The Department will continue to protect the integrity of the citizenship process and hold accountable those who defraud our immigration system.”

Denaturalisation can only take place through a ruling by a federal court. It applies to naturalised citizens and cannot be used against people who were born in the United States. The process is complex and is generally used when someone obtained citizenship by deceiving authorities or in cases involving serious criminal conduct.

In Gurmeet Singh’s case, Judge Nicholas Garaufis has ordered him to surrender his naturalisation certificate and US passport by September 16. The 55-year-old remains incarcerated at Shawangunk Correctional Facility while his citizenship is revoked.

Also Read: 16-Year-Old Assaulted By Driver, Conductor In Moving Bus For 47 Km In Delhi, Nirbhaya Memories Return    

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Who Is Gurmeet Singh? Indian-Origin Taxi Driver Who Assaulted Woman In 2011, Loses US Citizenship
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Who Is Gurmeet Singh? Indian-Origin Taxi Driver Who Assaulted Woman In 2011, Loses US Citizenship
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