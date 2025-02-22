Who Is Hadi Matar? American-Lebanese Man Convicted For Attack On Salman Rushdie

Hadi Matar, the American-Lebanese man who attacked and blinded author Salman Rushdie three years ago, has been convicted of attempted murder by a jury in western New York. The verdict was delivered on Saturday, and Matar now faces up to 25 years in prison when he is sentenced on April 23.

According to reports from the Associated Press, Matar remained quiet as the jury announced the guilty verdict. Standing in court, he looked down without any visible reaction. However, as he was escorted out of the courtroom in handcuffs, he quietly said, “Free Palestine.” This phrase has been a recurring statement from him throughout the trial.

Who is Hadi Matar?

Matar, 27, holds dual citizenship in the United States and Lebanon. He lived in Fairview, New Jersey, before his arrest. His attack on Rushdie was reportedly influenced by a 2006 speech by the leader of Hezbollah, who had endorsed a decades-old fatwa calling for Rushdie’s death.

The Attack on Salman Rushdie

On August 12, 2022, Rushdie was on stage at the Chautauqua Institution in New York, preparing to speak about the importance of protecting writers from harm. Before he could begin, Matar rushed onto the stage and stabbed him multiple times with a knife.

The 77-year-old author suffered severe injuries, including stab wounds to his head, neck, torso, and left hand. The attack left him permanently blind in his right eye. His liver and intestines were also damaged, requiring emergency surgery and an extensive recovery period.

Injuries to Henry Reese

Matar was also found guilty of assault in the second degree for stabbing Henry Reese, the co-founder of Pittsburgh’s City of Asylum, a non-profit organization that supports exiled writers. Reese was on stage with Rushdie, moderating the discussion when the attack occurred.

Following his arrest, Matar spoke to the New York Post, revealing that he had traveled from New Jersey after seeing the event advertised. He stated that he disliked Rushdie and believed the novelist had “attacked Islam.” His views appear to have been influenced by the longstanding fatwa issued against Rushdie following the publication of The Satanic Verses in 1988.