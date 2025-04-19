Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Saturday, April 19, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • World»
  • Who Is Haitham Bin Tariq al-Said, Oman’s Sultan Set To Meet Putin After Iran-US Talks?

Who Is Haitham Bin Tariq al-Said, Oman’s Sultan Set To Meet Putin After Iran-US Talks?

Omani Sultan Haitham bin Tariq al-Said is scheduled to visit Moscow on Monday, just days after a new round of nuclear talks between Iran and the US began under Omani mediation.

Who Is Haitham Bin Tariq al-Said, Oman’s Sultan Set To Meet Putin After Iran-US Talks?

Omani Sultan Haitham bin Tariq al-Said is scheduled to visit Moscow on Monday, just days after a new round of nuclear talks between Iran and the US began under Omani mediation.


Omani Sultan Haitham bin Tariq al-Said is scheduled to visit Moscow on Monday, in a high-profile diplomatic engagement just days after a new round of indirect nuclear negotiations between Iran and the United States began under Omani mediation, Reuters reported on Saturday.

According to the Kremlin, the sultan will meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday to discuss bilateral ties and regional cooperation.

The visit comes after the resumption of nuclear talks in Rome on Saturday between Tehran and Washington, as both sides seek a resolution to the long-standing conflict over Iran’s nuclear ambitions. The discussions are being held under the looming threat of military escalation, with U.S. President Donald Trump warning that diplomacy must succeed or else Tehran will face military consequences.

Ahead of the talks in Rome, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi met with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in Moscow, the report said. “Russia was ready to assist, mediate and play any role that would be beneficial to Iran and the USA”, Reuters quoted Lavrov as saying after the meeting.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Russia has historically played a central role in Iran’s nuclear diplomacy, both as a signatory to the original nuclear agreement and as a permanent member of the United Nations Security Council, reports suggest. The previous deal, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), was abandoned by the Trump administration in 2018 during his first term in office.

The Omani state news agency and the Kremlin confirmed that al-Said’s meetings in Moscow will center on “cooperation on regional and global issues,” though specific topics were not disclosed. The Kremlin added that trade and economic relations between Oman and Russia will also be on the agenda.

ALSO READ: Russia Claims Recapture of Village in Kursk Region From Ukrainian Forces

Filed under

Haitham bin Tariq al-Said Iran-US Nuclear Talks Russian President Vladimir Putin

newsx

Lady Don’ Zikra Sent To 2-Day Police Custody In Seelampur Kunal Murder Case
The Taliban’s acting fo

Taliban Foreign Minister Voices ‘Deep Concern And Sadness’ Over Afghan Deportations In Pakistan
newsx

Delhi’s Mustafabad Building Collapse: Death Toll Mounts To 11
Omani Sultan Haitham bin

Who Is Haitham Bin Tariq al-Said, Oman’s Sultan Set To Meet Putin After Iran-US Talks?
Nearly 10,000 pages of do

What’s Inside The 10,000 Pages Of Records Trump Released On Robert F. Kennedy’s 1968 Assassination?...
newsx

Ahead Of Jonty Rhodes, Ashish Nehra Names Indian Star Best Fielder In The World
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Lady Don’ Zikra Sent To 2-Day Police Custody In Seelampur Kunal Murder Case

Lady Don’ Zikra Sent To 2-Day Police Custody In Seelampur Kunal Murder Case

Taliban Foreign Minister Voices ‘Deep Concern And Sadness’ Over Afghan Deportations In Pakistan

Taliban Foreign Minister Voices ‘Deep Concern And Sadness’ Over Afghan Deportations In Pakistan

Delhi’s Mustafabad Building Collapse: Death Toll Mounts To 11

Delhi’s Mustafabad Building Collapse: Death Toll Mounts To 11

What’s Inside The 10,000 Pages Of Records Trump Released On Robert F. Kennedy’s 1968 Assassination? Here Are Some Chilling Revelations

What’s Inside The 10,000 Pages Of Records Trump Released On Robert F. Kennedy’s 1968 Assassination?...

Ahead Of Jonty Rhodes, Ashish Nehra Names Indian Star Best Fielder In The World

Ahead Of Jonty Rhodes, Ashish Nehra Names Indian Star Best Fielder In The World

Entertainment

Rakesh Maria Biopic: Tamannaah Bhatia Collaborates With John Abraham After Vedaa In Rohit Shetty’s Film

Rakesh Maria Biopic: Tamannaah Bhatia Collaborates With John Abraham After Vedaa In Rohit Shetty’s Film

“Beyond the Masala: How Bollywood is Redefining Heroism in the Age of Realism”

“Beyond the Masala: How Bollywood is Redefining Heroism in the Age of Realism”

The Rise of OTT Stars: How Streaming Is Reshaping Bollywood’s Power Structure

The Rise of OTT Stars: How Streaming Is Reshaping Bollywood’s Power Structure

Inside Mollywood’s Drug Crisis: Why Substance Abuse Is No Longer An Open Secret In Film Sets

Inside Mollywood’s Drug Crisis: Why Substance Abuse Is No Longer An Open Secret In Film

Censorship or Suppression? The Ongoing Battle Between Indian Filmmakers and the Censor Board

Censorship or Suppression? The Ongoing Battle Between Indian Filmmakers and the Censor Board

Lifestyle

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After Landing

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After

Too Hot To Handle? Here Are The Must-Know Tips To Stay Safe During India’s Heatwave

Too Hot To Handle? Here Are The Must-Know Tips To Stay Safe During India’s Heatwave