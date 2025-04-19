Omani Sultan Haitham bin Tariq al-Said is scheduled to visit Moscow on Monday, just days after a new round of nuclear talks between Iran and the US began under Omani mediation.

Omani Sultan Haitham bin Tariq al-Said is scheduled to visit Moscow on Monday, in a high-profile diplomatic engagement just days after a new round of indirect nuclear negotiations between Iran and the United States began under Omani mediation, Reuters reported on Saturday.

According to the Kremlin, the sultan will meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday to discuss bilateral ties and regional cooperation.

The visit comes after the resumption of nuclear talks in Rome on Saturday between Tehran and Washington, as both sides seek a resolution to the long-standing conflict over Iran’s nuclear ambitions. The discussions are being held under the looming threat of military escalation, with U.S. President Donald Trump warning that diplomacy must succeed or else Tehran will face military consequences.

Ahead of the talks in Rome, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi met with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in Moscow, the report said. “Russia was ready to assist, mediate and play any role that would be beneficial to Iran and the USA”, Reuters quoted Lavrov as saying after the meeting.

Russia has historically played a central role in Iran’s nuclear diplomacy, both as a signatory to the original nuclear agreement and as a permanent member of the United Nations Security Council, reports suggest. The previous deal, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), was abandoned by the Trump administration in 2018 during his first term in office.

The Omani state news agency and the Kremlin confirmed that al-Said’s meetings in Moscow will center on “cooperation on regional and global issues,” though specific topics were not disclosed. The Kremlin added that trade and economic relations between Oman and Russia will also be on the agenda.

