Who Is Han Duck-soo? South Korea’s Constitutional Court Reinstates Impeached PM Han As Acting President

South Korea’s political turmoil deepened as the Constitutional Court reinstated Prime Minister Han Duck-soo, overturning his impeachment amid a crisis sparked by President Yoon Suk Yeol’s martial law declaration. With tensions running high, all eyes now turn to the pending verdict on Yoon’s impeachment, which could reshape the nation’s leadership.

South Korea’s Constitutional Court on Monday dismissed the impeachment of Prime Minister Han Duck-soo, reinstating him as acting president. Han had taken on the role after President Yoon Suk Yeol was suspended for declaring martial law.

The ruling marks the latest development in South Korea’s ongoing political crisis, triggered by President Yoon’s controversial attempt to subvert civilian rule in December. The crisis escalated when lawmakers defied armed soldiers in parliament to vote down Yoon’s December 3 martial law declaration, leading to his impeachment. Han then stepped in as acting president, only to be impeached himself weeks later over allegations linked to the martial law crisis and a judicial appointment dispute.

Court Ruling and Justification

On Monday, the Constitutional Court ruled 5-1 against Han’s impeachment, with two judges arguing that lawmakers lacked the supermajority required to impeach him in the first place.

“The Constitutional Court has rendered a decision to reject the impeachment trial request against Prime Minister Han Duck-soo,” the court stated.

The ruling emphasized that Han’s actions while in office “cannot be seen as constituting a betrayal of the people’s trust indirectly granted through the President.”

The decision is final and cannot be appealed.

Han Duck-soo Calls for Unity

Han immediately resumed his duties as acting president following the ruling. Expressing gratitude to the court, he framed the decision as a moment for national unity.

“I believe that all citizens are clearly speaking out against the highly polarized political sphere. I think there is no place for division now. Our country’s priority is to move forward,” he said.

The court’s ruling on Han’s impeachment comes as South Korea awaits a separate decision on suspended President Yoon’s impeachment. The Constitutional Court has yet to announce a date for its ruling, though legal experts anticipate a verdict by mid-March. If Yoon’s impeachment is upheld, South Korea will be required to hold fresh elections within 60 days.

Han Duck-soo Ruling

Despite speculation, Monday’s ruling on Han does not directly influence Yoon’s case, according to legal analysts.

“The judges did not deliberate on the legality of martial law but rather on Han’s involvement in the case,” said Yoo Jung-hoon, an attorney and political commentator, in an interview with AFP.

Yoon, who was suspended by parliament in December, was later arrested in January on insurrection charges in a separate criminal investigation. These charges, not covered by presidential immunity, made him the first sitting South Korean president to stand trial in a criminal case. However, he was released in early March on procedural grounds, a move that has galvanized his supporters.

Over the weekend, mass protests erupted across South Korea, with hundreds of thousands rallying both for and against Yoon as anticipation for the court’s verdict grows.

Political Reactions and Next Steps

Yoon’s ruling People Power Party welcomed Han’s reinstatement. Lawmaker Kweon Seong-dong criticized the opposition for pushing Han’s impeachment.

“The opposition who impeached him should apologize to the people for paralyzing state affairs for 87 days with a hasty impeachment bid,” Kweon said, calling the move politically motivated.

South Korea’s presidential office also welcomed the decision, stating that it “reaffirms that excessive impeachments by the National Assembly are reckless and malicious political offensives.”

“We hope that acting President Han’s return to duty marks the beginning of a return to normal governance,” the office added.

