Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Saturday, December 14, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

Who is Han Duck-soo, South Korea’s Interim President After Yoon’s Impeachment?

With President Yoon suspended from office, Prime Minister Han Duck-soo has stepped in as the nation’s acting president.

Who is Han Duck-soo, South Korea’s Interim President After Yoon’s Impeachment?

South Korea is facing one of its gravest political crises in decades as President Yoon Suk Yeol has been impeached by parliament over his controversial attempt to impose martial law.

With Yoon suspended from office, Prime Minister Han Duck-soo has stepped in as the nation’s acting president, a role he is expected to hold until the Constitutional Court delivers its verdict on Yoon’s impeachment.

Who is Han Duck-soo?

Han Duck-soo, 75, is a veteran technocrat with a career spanning over three decades under five different presidents from both conservative and liberal backgrounds. His extensive experience in economic, trade, and diplomatic affairs, coupled with a reputation for rationality and a nonpartisan approach, has made him a trusted figure in South Korean politics.

Han Duck-soo first served as prime minister in 2007-2008 under President Roh Moo-hyun. He returned to the role in 2022 under President Yoon Suk Yeol, who praised his ability to manage national affairs without political bias. Over the years, Han has held key positions, including:

 

  • Ambassador to the United States (2009-2011): Han played a crucial role in securing the US-South Korea Free Trade Agreement during his time in Washington.
  • Finance and Trade Minister: Han has been deeply involved in shaping South Korea’s economic policies.
  • Ambassador to the OECD: His global outlook and expertise in economics were key assets in this role.

Fluent in English and holding a doctorate in economics from Harvard University, Han is widely respected for his moderate demeanor and ability to handle complex policy issues.

What will be the challenges for him?

As acting president, Han must lead the country through an unprecedented political turmoil while addressing several pressing issues, including:

  1. Maintaining Stability: Ensuring the government remains functional during this critical period.
  2. Economic Slowdown: Tackling South Korea’s slowing economy.
  3. North Korea Threats: Managing heightened tensions with the nuclear-armed neighbor.

Han’s leadership could last for months while the Constitutional Court deliberates on Yoon’s impeachment. If Yoon is permanently removed, a presidential election must be held within 60 days.

However, Han’s tenure is not without complications. The opposition Democratic Party has filed a complaint against him, seeking his inclusion in the investigation into Yoon’s martial law declaration. Should Han face impeachment, the finance minister would be next in line to serve as acting president.

ALSO READ: South Korea’s Opposition Parliament Impeaches President Yoon Suk Yeol Over Martial Law Attempt

Filed under

Han Duck-soo martial law President Yoon Suk Yeol south korea

Advertisement

Also Read

Bengaluru Cop Dies In Suicide, Alleges Mental Harrasment By Wife And In-Laws, What Was In His Suicide Note?

Bengaluru Cop Dies In Suicide, Alleges Mental Harrasment By Wife And In-Laws, What Was In...

Intermittent Fasting May Slow Hair Growth: New Study

Intermittent Fasting May Slow Hair Growth: New Study

Raj Kapoor Birth Centenary: Old Interview On ‘Roopa’ From Satyam Shivam Sundaram Goes Viral, Portrayal Of Women In His Iconic films, Sparks Debate Online

Raj Kapoor Birth Centenary: Old Interview On ‘Roopa’ From Satyam Shivam Sundaram Goes Viral, Portrayal...

Priyanka Describes PM’s Speech To ‘Double Maths Period’, Says It ‘Bored Us’

Priyanka Describes PM’s Speech To ‘Double Maths Period’, Says It ‘Bored Us’

Cold Wave Sweeps Punjab, Haryana; Faridkot Chills At 1 Degree Celsius

Cold Wave Sweeps Punjab, Haryana; Faridkot Chills At 1 Degree Celsius

Entertainment

Raj Kapoor Birth Centenary: Old Interview On ‘Roopa’ From Satyam Shivam Sundaram Goes Viral, Portrayal Of Women In His Iconic films, Sparks Debate Online

Raj Kapoor Birth Centenary: Old Interview On ‘Roopa’ From Satyam Shivam Sundaram Goes Viral, Portrayal

Sushmita Sen Ex-BF Rohman Shawl Reflects on Actress’ Heart Attack: ‘It Changed My Perspective on Health’

Sushmita Sen Ex-BF Rohman Shawl Reflects on Actress’ Heart Attack: ‘It Changed My Perspective on

WATCH | Tollywood Stars, Including Vijay Deverakonda, Visit Allu Arjun After His Jail Release

WATCH | Tollywood Stars, Including Vijay Deverakonda, Visit Allu Arjun After His Jail Release

Neetu Kapoor Gets Emotional As She Misses Rishi Kapoor At Raj Kapoor’s Centenary Celebration

Neetu Kapoor Gets Emotional As She Misses Rishi Kapoor At Raj Kapoor’s Centenary Celebration

Is Barbie Sequel FINALLY Happening? Studio Denies Reports Amidst Growing Buzz!

Is Barbie Sequel FINALLY Happening? Studio Denies Reports Amidst Growing Buzz!

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Dreaming Of Christmas Magic? Visit Santa Claus Village In Finland This Season

Dreaming Of Christmas Magic? Visit Santa Claus Village In Finland This Season

10 Early Cancer Warning Symptoms That Could Save Your Life

10 Early Cancer Warning Symptoms That Could Save Your Life

Did Ice Cream Originate In Persia? Unveiling History Of Bastani

Did Ice Cream Originate In Persia? Unveiling History Of Bastani

Can Coffee Help You Live Longer? A Long-Term Study Uncovers The Truth

Can Coffee Help You Live Longer? A Long-Term Study Uncovers The Truth

Chicken Soup, Zinc, And Home Remedies: Can Home Remedies Cure Common Cold?

Chicken Soup, Zinc, And Home Remedies: Can Home Remedies Cure Common Cold?

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox