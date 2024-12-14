Who is Han Duck-soo, South Korea’s Interim President After Yoon’s Impeachment?

With President Yoon suspended from office, Prime Minister Han Duck-soo has stepped in as the nation’s acting president.

South Korea is facing one of its gravest political crises in decades as President Yoon Suk Yeol has been impeached by parliament over his controversial attempt to impose martial law.

With Yoon suspended from office, Prime Minister Han Duck-soo has stepped in as the nation’s acting president, a role he is expected to hold until the Constitutional Court delivers its verdict on Yoon’s impeachment.

Who is Han Duck-soo?

Han Duck-soo, 75, is a veteran technocrat with a career spanning over three decades under five different presidents from both conservative and liberal backgrounds. His extensive experience in economic, trade, and diplomatic affairs, coupled with a reputation for rationality and a nonpartisan approach, has made him a trusted figure in South Korean politics.

Han Duck-soo first served as prime minister in 2007-2008 under President Roh Moo-hyun. He returned to the role in 2022 under President Yoon Suk Yeol, who praised his ability to manage national affairs without political bias. Over the years, Han has held key positions, including:

Ambassador to the United States (2009-2011): Han played a crucial role in securing the US-South Korea Free Trade Agreement during his time in Washington.

Finance and Trade Minister: Han has been deeply involved in shaping South Korea’s economic policies.

Ambassador to the OECD: His global outlook and expertise in economics were key assets in this role.

Fluent in English and holding a doctorate in economics from Harvard University, Han is widely respected for his moderate demeanor and ability to handle complex policy issues.

What will be the challenges for him?

As acting president, Han must lead the country through an unprecedented political turmoil while addressing several pressing issues, including:

Maintaining Stability: Ensuring the government remains functional during this critical period. Economic Slowdown: Tackling South Korea’s slowing economy. North Korea Threats: Managing heightened tensions with the nuclear-armed neighbor.

Han’s leadership could last for months while the Constitutional Court deliberates on Yoon’s impeachment. If Yoon is permanently removed, a presidential election must be held within 60 days.

However, Han’s tenure is not without complications. The opposition Democratic Party has filed a complaint against him, seeking his inclusion in the investigation into Yoon’s martial law declaration. Should Han face impeachment, the finance minister would be next in line to serve as acting president.

