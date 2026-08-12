Who Is Ilhan Omar? The Somali Refugee-Turned-Congresswoman Wins Minnesota Primary Again

Ilhan Omar has cleared a major hurdle in her bid for another term in the US House of Representatives. According to US media projections, Omar has won the Democratic primary in Minnesota’s 5th Congressional District. She secured more than 80% of the vote, defeating several challengers in a race that ended in a decisive victory.

Omar, who is seeking a fourth term as a Democrat, handily won the primary race. With over 95% of the votes tallied, early results indicated that Omar received 122,640 votes. The second-placed finisher was Julie Trang Le with 10,201 votes, followed by Latonya T. Reeves who garnered 9,131 votes. Omar was competing with Le, a former federal prosecutor; Reeves; Abena McKenzie and Nate Schluter in the Democratic primary race.

The size of the victory by Omar indicated the extent of support she enjoys among the Democrats in the district. In the Republican race, John Nagel is expected to win the primary with 52.1% of the vote.

Who Is Ilhan Omar?

Ilhan Omar was elected to represent the Fifth Congressional District of Minnesota in 2019. This district encompasses Minneapolis and its suburbs. Ilhan Omar is a member of the Democratic Party and is widely known for her progressive stance within Congress.

She is the first Somali American congresswoman. She is also one of the first two Muslim women in Congress alongside Rep. Rashida Tlaib.

Ilhan Omar has always found herself in the middle of many controversial topics in Washington. She has faced criticism from Republicans and former President Donald Trump, among others, not to mention that she has received numerous death threats.

Omar’s Progressive Political Record

Ilhan Omar has been an advocate of several progressive policies during her term in Congress. These policies included raising the minimum wage to $15 per hour, providing universal healthcare and student loan debt cancellation.

Furthermore, she has always supported the cause of protecting the Dreamers through ending Immigration and Customs Enforcement or ICE.

Omar has often criticised the state of Israel. She has been a supporter of the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement against Israeli settlements and their military actions in the Palestinian territories.

Her opinions regarding Israel have not only stirred controversies among other people but in Congress itself as well. In 2023, when the Republicans were in control of the House of Representatives, she was stripped of her position as a member of the House Committee on Foreign Affairs.

From Somali Refugee Camp To US Congress

Omar was born in Mogadishu, Somalia, on October 4, 1982. She grew up in Baidoa before fleeing the country during the civil war. The family stayed in the refugee camps in Kenya for four years before being granted asylum in the US. They moved to New York in 1995 and Minneapolis some time later. Omar became an American citizen in 2000.

She has also been open about the bullying she faced when relocating to the United States. As one would recall, Omar once mentioned that her father had once told her: “They are doing something to you because they feel threatened in some way by your existence.” This would eventually form part of her political career.

How Ilhan Omar Entered Politics

Omar started her professional career serving as a community nutritionist in Minnesota. She then got involved in political campaigns where she worked as a senior policy adviser to Minneapolis City Council member Andrew Johnson. In 2016, Omar was elected to the Minnesota House of Representatives. After two years, she made history again when she won election to the US House.

Omar is now getting another opportunity to further her political career courtesy of her victory in the 2026 primary election. The November election will decide whether Omar gets another shot at Congress. For now, though, Ilhan Omar has already sent out a clear signal from Minnesota’s 5th District – her base is still firmly behind her.