Who Is Ilhan Omar’s Husband Tim Mynett? How His Income Dropped From $30 Million To $200

Ilhan Omar has been in news recently for all wrong reaseons. US President Donald Trump has continously attacked her for criticisng his policies. She has also been under public scrutiny about her networth. Last year her financial disclosure revealed huge new worth despite being a solemn socialist. This year her financial disclosure filing has again drawn attention after reporting a huge drop in the earnings of her husband, Tim Mynett. According to the filing, Omar reported that the combined value of household assets held by her and her husband stood between $20,000 and $125,000 in 2025. At the same time, the disclosure listed credit card and student-loan liabilities ranging from $30,000 to $100,000. Based on those figures, the household’s estimated net worth would fall into negative territory, ranging between minus $80,000 and minus $95,000.

Ilhan Omar Net Worth

In 2024, the couple had reported a significant increase in wealth that placed their estimated assets between $5 million and $30 million, drawing widespread public attention.

According to the filing, Mynett reported no income in 2025 from Rose Lake Capital, the venture capital firm identified as his primary business. The only income attributed to him during the year came from his former California-based wine business, eStCru, which reportedly generated between $200 and $1,000 before ceasing operations in April. The latest disclosure follows controversy surrounding the couple’s previous financial reporting. After the 2024 filing showed a substantial increase in household wealth, questions emerged publicly over the source and valuation of the assets. That scrutiny later contributed to a congressional investigation examining Omar’s finances, coinciding with broader attention on a large social services fraud case involving members of the Somali community in her congressional district.

In response to the concerns, Omar submitted an amended 2024 financial disclosure in March. The revised filing listed the value of Mynett’s ownership stakes in both Rose Lake Capital and the wine business as zero. Omar attributed the earlier discrepancy to what she described as an accounting error.

However, the amended filing also stated that despite the revised valuations, Rose Lake Capital had generated between $100,000 and $1 million in income, while the wine business produced between $2,500 and $5,000 during that reporting period.

Who Is Ilhan Omar’s Husband Tim Mynett?

Mynett, 44, launched Rose Lake Capital in 2022 alongside longtime business associate Will Hailer, a Democratic political operative. The two reportedly first worked together during Keith Ellison’s 2012 re-election campaign for Congress, when Ellison was serving as Minnesota Attorney General.

Professionally, Mynett has worked as a political consultant and fundraiser. According to his company website, he has raised more than $100 million for various organisations and campaigns and has also worked with Angelina Jolie’s Global Action for Children foundation.

His profile additionally states that he is an alumnus of The University of KwaZulu Natal in South Africa and maintains extensive professional connections in both Washington DC and Hollywood.

Mynett’s LinkedIn profile describes him as a “longtime consultant for some of the most innovative political campaigns” and has “raised over $100 million.”

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