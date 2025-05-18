Who Is Israeli Singer Yuval Raphael? Survivor of Hamas Attack to Represent Israel at Eurovision Amid Gaza War Backlash

Israeli singer Yuval Raphael is set to take the Eurovision stage on Saturday with her trilingual anthem "New Day Will Rise,". A survivor of the October 7 Hamas attack on the Nova music festival, Raphael's story has come to symbolize both resilience and controversy amid growing calls to ban Israel from the contest.

Who Is Israeli Singer Yuval Raphael

Yuval Raphael, 24, hails from Ra’anana, Israel. She rose to fame after winning the Israeli national selection show HaKokhav HaBa in 2024, where she impressed audiences with renditions of songs by Demi Lovato and ABBA. Prior to her music career, Raphael served as a combat soldier in the Israel Defense Forces. She is fluent in Hebrew, English, and French, and cites Beyoncé and Celine Dion among her musical influences.

Her Eurovision entry, “New Day Will Rise,” released in March, features lyrics in English, French, and Hebrew, reflecting her multilingual background.

Israeli Singer Yuval Survived the October 7 Attack

On October 7, 2023, Raphael was present at the Nova music festival near Kibbutz Re’im in southern Israel when it was attacked by Hamas gunmen. The assault resulted in hundreds of Israeli deaths, as reported by a United Nations Independent International Commission of Inquiry. Raphael was one of the survivors.

Reflecting on the harrowing event, she shared, “Only I and 10 others were saved from our 4 square meter shelter—a shelter that had become the tomb for almost 40 souls seeking refuge with us. The physical injuries I sustained are healing, but the mental scars will stay with me forever.”

Following the attack, Israel launched a military campaign in Gaza. According to the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), over 50,000 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza since the conflict began.

Eurovision Performance and Reaction

Raphael will perform “New Day Will Rise” during the final round on Saturday. The song has been shared widely through Israel’s official Eurovision channels and was introduced in the contest’s lead-up events.

However, her participation has not been without controversy. At the opening ceremony in Basel, Switzerland, demonstrators protested by waving Palestinian flags and displaying signs with messages such as “No applause for genocide” and “Singing while Gaza burns.”

More than 70 former Eurovision contestants signed an open letter calling on the EBU to reconsider Israel’s place in the contest, stating: “By continuing to platform the representation of the Israeli state, the EBU is normalising and whitewashing its crimes… We don’t accept this double standard regarding Israel.”

Swiss artist Nemo, the 2024 Eurovision winner, voiced his opposition, saying, “Israel’s actions are fundamentally at odds with the values that Eurovision claims to uphold—peace, unity, and respect for human rights.”

Responding to concerns, Martin Green, a British events producer brought in by the EBU to oversee Eurovision, highlighted the apolitical nature of the contest: “Countries don’t compete in Eurovision, public service broadcasters do.”

Official Support for Yuval Raphael

Israel’s President Isaac Herzog expressed strong support for Raphael, praising her resilience and talent: “You have a wonderful personality, your story is incredible, and every time I hear the song, my heart swells with pride. We are immensely proud of you and wish you the best of luck in this mission.”

