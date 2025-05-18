Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Sunday, May 18, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • World»
  • Who Is Israeli Singer Yuval Raphael? Survivor of Hamas Attack to Represent Israel at Eurovision Amid Gaza War Backlash

Who Is Israeli Singer Yuval Raphael? Survivor of Hamas Attack to Represent Israel at Eurovision Amid Gaza War Backlash

Israeli singer Yuval Raphael is set to take the Eurovision stage on Saturday with her trilingual anthem "New Day Will Rise,". A survivor of the October 7 Hamas attack on the Nova music festival, Raphael's story has come to symbolize both resilience and controversy amid growing calls to ban Israel from the contest.

Who Is Israeli Singer Yuval Raphael? Survivor of Hamas Attack to Represent Israel at Eurovision Amid Gaza War Backlash

Israeli singer Yuval Raphael, a survivor of the Hamas attack, represents Israel at Eurovision amid protests over the Gaza war.


Israeli singer Yuval Raphael is set to perform in the Eurovision Song Contest final on Saturday, representing Israel with her song “New Day Will Rise.” Raphael’s participation has sparked debate and protests as calls continue for the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) to reconsider Israel’s involvement in the competition amid the ongoing war in Gaza.

Who Is  Israeli Singer Yuval Raphael

Yuval Raphael, 24, hails from Ra’anana, Israel. She rose to fame after winning the Israeli national selection show HaKokhav HaBa in 2024, where she impressed audiences with renditions of songs by Demi Lovato and ABBA. Prior to her music career, Raphael served as a combat soldier in the Israel Defense Forces. She is fluent in Hebrew, English, and French, and cites Beyoncé and Celine Dion among her musical influences.

Her Eurovision entry, “New Day Will Rise,” released in March, features lyrics in English, French, and Hebrew, reflecting her multilingual background.

Israeli Singer Yuval Survived the October 7 Attack

On October 7, 2023, Raphael was present at the Nova music festival near Kibbutz Re’im in southern Israel when it was attacked by Hamas gunmen. The assault resulted in hundreds of Israeli deaths, as reported by a United Nations Independent International Commission of Inquiry. Raphael was one of the survivors.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Reflecting on the harrowing event, she shared, “Only I and 10 others were saved from our 4 square meter shelter—a shelter that had become the tomb for almost 40 souls seeking refuge with us. The physical injuries I sustained are healing, but the mental scars will stay with me forever.”

Following the attack, Israel launched a military campaign in Gaza. According to the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), over 50,000 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza since the conflict began.

Eurovision Performance and Reaction

Raphael will perform “New Day Will Rise” during the final round on Saturday. The song has been shared widely through Israel’s official Eurovision channels and was introduced in the contest’s lead-up events.

However, her participation has not been without controversy. At the opening ceremony in Basel, Switzerland, demonstrators protested by waving Palestinian flags and displaying signs with messages such as “No applause for genocide” and “Singing while Gaza burns.”

More than 70 former Eurovision contestants signed an open letter calling on the EBU to reconsider Israel’s place in the contest, stating: “By continuing to platform the representation of the Israeli state, the EBU is normalising and whitewashing its crimes… We don’t accept this double standard regarding Israel.”

Swiss artist Nemo, the 2024 Eurovision winner, voiced his opposition, saying, “Israel’s actions are fundamentally at odds with the values that Eurovision claims to uphold—peace, unity, and respect for human rights.”

Responding to concerns, Martin Green, a British events producer brought in by the EBU to oversee Eurovision, highlighted the apolitical nature of the contest: “Countries don’t compete in Eurovision, public service broadcasters do.”

Official Support for Yuval Raphael

Israel’s President Isaac Herzog expressed strong support for Raphael, praising her resilience and talent: “You have a wonderful personality, your story is incredible, and every time I hear the song, my heart swells with pride. We are immensely proud of you and wish you the best of luck in this mission.”

Also Read: IDF Disputes Reports Of Hamas Commander Mohammed Sinwar’s Death

Filed under

Eurovision Song Contest gaza Israel Israeli singer Yuval Raphael Operation Gideon’s Chariots Palestine

Israel has escalated its

Israel Launches New Offensive in Gaza Amid Worsening Crisis – Here’s What We Know So...
newsx

Assam: Fake SIM Card Racket with Pakistan Links Busted, 948 SIM Cards Seized
Israeli singer Yuval Raph

Who Is Israeli Singer Yuval Raphael? Survivor of Hamas Attack to Represent Israel at Eurovision...
Werenoi, the rapper who b

Rapper Werenoi, Who Became France’s Biggest-Selling Music Artist In Recent Years, Passes Away At 31
Israeli airstrikes across

Israeli Strikes Kill Dozens in Gaza and Force Hospital Closure
As WHO prepares for its a

World Health Organization Plans for Future Without US Funding
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Israel Launches New Offensive in Gaza Amid Worsening Crisis – Here’s What We Know So Far

Israel Launches New Offensive in Gaza Amid Worsening Crisis – Here’s What We Know So...

Assam: Fake SIM Card Racket with Pakistan Links Busted, 948 SIM Cards Seized

Assam: Fake SIM Card Racket with Pakistan Links Busted, 948 SIM Cards Seized

Rapper Werenoi, Who Became France’s Biggest-Selling Music Artist In Recent Years, Passes Away At 31

Rapper Werenoi, Who Became France’s Biggest-Selling Music Artist In Recent Years, Passes Away At 31

Israeli Strikes Kill Dozens in Gaza and Force Hospital Closure

Israeli Strikes Kill Dozens in Gaza and Force Hospital Closure

World Health Organization Plans for Future Without US Funding

World Health Organization Plans for Future Without US Funding

Entertainment

Rapper Werenoi, Who Became France’s Biggest-Selling Music Artist In Recent Years, Passes Away At 31

Rapper Werenoi, Who Became France’s Biggest-Selling Music Artist In Recent Years, Passes Away At 31

Ra.One Director Anubhav Sinha Calls Shah Rukh Khan Middle Class- Here’s Why!

Ra.One Director Anubhav Sinha Calls Shah Rukh Khan Middle Class- Here’s Why!

Days After Calling Virat Kohli A Joker, Rahul Vaidya Thanks Cricketer For Unblocking On Instagram: Aap India Ka Garv Ho

Days After Calling Virat Kohli A Joker, Rahul Vaidya Thanks Cricketer For Unblocking On Instagram:

How Much Does Shraddha Kapoor Charge For A Movie? Actress Quits Ekta Kapoor’s Film Over Paycheck

How Much Does Shraddha Kapoor Charge For A Movie? Actress Quits Ekta Kapoor’s Film Over

I Wish To Put It On Record: Paresh Rawal Clears The Air Over Exiting Hera Pheri 3, Reveals Had No Creative Differences With Priyadarshan

I Wish To Put It On Record: Paresh Rawal Clears The Air Over Exiting Hera

Lifestyle

Does Time Really Stop At Mount Kailash? Pilgrims Say 12 Hours Feel Like Two Weeks

Does Time Really Stop At Mount Kailash? Pilgrims Say 12 Hours Feel Like Two Weeks

What Is A Tech Neck? Experts Warn Of A ‘Posture Epidemic’ As User Screen Time Increases Globally

What Is A Tech Neck? Experts Warn Of A ‘Posture Epidemic’ As User Screen Time

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The Two Monuments So Iconic?

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom