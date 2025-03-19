Who Is Istanbul’s Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu And Why Was He Arrested?

Ekrem Imamoglu, Istanbul’s mayor and a key opposition figure, has been detained by Turkish authorities, sparking political turmoil just days before a crucial party election. His arrest, alongside dozens of allies, has fueled accusations of a government crackdown aimed at silencing dissent.

Turkish authorities have detained Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu, a prominent opposition leader and key rival to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, as part of investigations into corruption and alleged links to terrorism. The arrest, which took place on Wednesday, has ignited political tensions across the country and drawn widespread condemnation from opposition leaders.

Timing of the Arrests

According to state-run Anadolu Agency, detention orders were also issued for approximately 100 individuals associated with Imamoglu, including his press adviser Murat Ongun. Among those arrested were elected Istanbul district mayors Resul Emrah Sahan and Murat Calik.

The timing of the detentions has raised concerns, occurring just days before the opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) was set to hold a primary election in which Imamoglu was expected to be chosen as its presidential candidate. Critics argue the move is politically motivated and part of an ongoing government crackdown on opposition figures following Erdogan’s significant losses in last year’s local elections.

CHP leader Ozgur Ozel strongly condemned Imamoglu’s arrest, calling it an attempt to obstruct the will of the people. “Making decisions on behalf of the people, using force to replace the will of the people or to obstruct it is a coup,” Ozel stated on X (formerly Twitter). “There is currently a force in place to prevent the nation from determining the next president.”

Istanbul Imposes Ban on Demonstrations After the Arrest of Ekrem Imamoglu

In response to the escalating situation, Istanbul’s governorship imposed a ban on demonstrations in the city until March 23, citing the need to maintain public order. Authorities also announced the closure of select metro stations and roads in downtown Istanbul.

Meanwhile, internet watchdog NetBlocks reported that access to social media platforms X, YouTube, Instagram, and TikTok has been restricted across Turkey.

Imamoglu’s arrest has sent shockwaves through Turkey’s financial markets, triggering investor concerns. The Turkish lira plummeted over 10%, trading above 40 against the dollar—its weakest level on record. Stock markets also suffered, with Turkey’s BIST 100 index plunging 6.7% within hours, prompting a temporary trading halt.

Thousands of demonstrators flooded the streets of Istanbul on Wednesday night in protest against the mayor’s detention. Images released by the Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality showed large crowds waving Turkish flags outside the municipality building, calling for Imamoglu’s immediate release.

Why Was Ekrem Imamoglu Arrested?

The Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office has accused Imamoglu and his associates of being members of a criminal organization, engaging in extortion, bribery, and aggravated fraud, according to Anadolu. Additionally, Imamoglu is under investigation for allegedly aiding the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) and the Kurdistan Communities Union (KCK), both designated as terrorist organizations by Turkey.

His wife, Dilek Imamoglu, dismissed the accusations, calling them baseless. “One can only laugh at such a thing,” she remarked.

The arrest followed Istanbul University’s announcement that it had annulled Imamoglu’s degree, citing alleged irregularities in his academic records. The decision effectively disqualifies him from running for president, as Turkish law mandates that candidates must hold a university degree. Imamoglu has vowed to challenge the ruling, calling it unlawful. “The days when those who made this decision will be held accountable before history and justice are near,” he said.

Who is Ekrem Imamoglu? A Political Rival to Erdogan

Ekrem Imamoglu, a leading figure in the CHP, has emerged as one of Turkey’s most formidable opposition politicians. After winning Istanbul’s mayoral election in 2019 and securing a second term in 2024, he has been viewed as a direct threat to Erdogan’s continued rule.

Political analysts argue that Imamoglu’s success in Istanbul dealt Erdogan one of his most significant electoral defeats. The city, which the president himself once governed, is a key political and economic hub, home to nearly 20% of Turkey’s population and a major driver of the national economy.

This is not the first time Imamoglu has faced legal obstacles. In 2022, he was convicted of insulting Turkey’s Supreme Electoral Council and sentenced to over two years in prison. He remains free pending an appeal, but the conviction could lead to a political ban.

Crackdown on Opposition Under Erdogan

The Turkish government has intensified its crackdown on opposition figures in recent months. High-profile politicians, activists, and business leaders have been detained, including former pro-Kurdish party leader Selahattin Demirtas and rights activist Osman Kavala. Their continued imprisonment, despite European Court of Human Rights rulings calling for their release, has drawn international criticism.

With the next presidential election scheduled for 2028—though some speculate Erdogan may call for early elections—Imamoglu was widely seen as a leading contender. Opinion polls have suggested he could pose a serious challenge to Erdogan, making his sudden arrest and disqualification from candidacy highly controversial.

