Who Is Joseph Czuba? Illinois Landlord Sentenced To 53 Years For Murder of 6-Year-Old Palestinian American Boy

Amid rising global tensions after the 2023 Israel-Hamas war, a 6-year-old Palestinian American boy was brutally stabbed to death in Illinois in what prosecutors called a hate-driven attack. The landlord, 73-year-old Joseph Czuba, has now been sentenced to 53 years in prison for the murder of Wadee Alfayoumi and the attempted murder of his mother.

Joseph Czuba, an Illinois landlord who fatally stabbed a 6-year-old Palestinian American boy and severely wounded his mother in a hate-motivated attack just days after the 2023 Israel-Hamas war began has been sentenced to 53 years in prison.

Joseph Czuba, 73, was convicted in February 2025 on charges of murder, attempted murder, and committing a hate crime in connection with the brutal October 2023 stabbing of Wadee Alfayoumi and his mother, Hanaan Shaheen. Local media including the Chicago Tribune and Chicago Sun-Times confirmed the sentencing on May 2.

A Brutal Attack That Shocked the Nation

The attack occurred in Plainfield, a suburb about 40 miles southwest of Chicago. Will County deputies responded to a scene in one of the two bedrooms Shaheen had rented from Czuba, where they found both mother and son with multiple stab wounds. Wadee had been stabbed 26 times with a military-style knife. He was pronounced dead shortly after being transported to a hospital.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

According to court records, the incident took place just one week after Hamas launched a deadly attack on Israel, which killed approximately 1,200 people and resulted in 250 hostages. In response, Israel launched a military campaign that, according to Gaza medical officials, has killed more than 52,000 Palestinians.

Prosecutors said Czuba had grown increasingly agitated in the days leading up to the incident, expressing concern over the conflict and asking Shaheen to leave the property because she and her son were Muslim.

“Pray for Peace,” Then Violence

Survivor Hanaan Shaheen, who suffered more than a dozen stab wounds, told authorities that Czuba confronted her angrily about the Israel-Hamas war. When she suggested they “pray for peace,” the situation escalated.

Prosecutors stated that Czuba forced his way into Shaheen’s bedroom and attacked her with a large knife. After she locked herself in the bathroom to escape, he turned the knife on young Wadee, stabbing the child repeatedly. When police arrived, Wadee was found with the knife still lodged in his body.

Joseph Czuba: Wife’s Statement, Hate Rhetoric, and Media Influence

Investigators later learned from Czuba’s wife that he had become fearful of people of Middle Eastern descent and believed Shaheen might invite “Palestinian friends or family to harm them.” She also said Czuba had told her he wanted Shaheen and Wadee to move out.

Prosecutors also alleged that Czuba had been influenced by anti-Muslim rhetoric he heard on conservative talk radio. Following the guilty verdict, Johnny Simon, an attorney for Wadee’s family, told USA TODAY that further legal accountability might extend to media personalities who spread such rhetoric, as well as those who knew about Czuba’s extremist views but did nothing.

“Anyone who knew about that played a part in this,” Simon said. “What this shows is that the things people say, words and rhetoric matter. We need to be accountable for what we say because it has a real effect on people.”

National Outcry and Federal Response

The murder of Wadee Alfayoumi sparked outrage nationwide. It became one of the most high-profile hate crimes linked to rising tensions in the Middle East and prompted warnings from U.S. law enforcement about an increased threat of domestic violence.

Former President Joe Biden condemned the attack a day after it occurred and commemorated Wadee’s life again on the one-year anniversary of his death in October 2024. The Justice Department, under then-Attorney General Merrick Garland, launched a hate crime investigation into the killing.

In a powerful gesture, the U.S. Senate unanimously passed a resolution in September 2024 to honor Wadee. The resolution stated: “This resolution recognizes the loss of Wadee Alfayoumi and that the United States has zero tolerance for hate crimes, Islamophobia, anti-Semitism, and anti-Palestinian and anti-Arab discrimination.”

Also Read: Iran-Backed Houthi Group Launches Missiles Towards Israel