Who Is Josh Shapiro? Meet The Pro-Israel, Jewish, Pennsylvania Governor Whose Home Was Targeted In An Arson Attack

As flames tore through the Pennsylvania governor’s mansion on the night of April 13, Governor Josh Shapiro and his family narrowly escaped what authorities now say was a deliberate act of arson. The fire, which erupted just hours after the family shared their Passover Seder, has shaken the state’s political heart.

Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro and his family were safely evacuated after a fire broke out at the governor’s residence in Harrisburg on April 13. Authorities have confirmed the incident was an act of arson, causing significant damage to the property.

“While the investigation is ongoing, the State Police is prepared to say at this time that this was an act of arson,” the agency said in a statement. Law enforcement officials have not released any details about the motive behind the crime. The search for the suspect or suspects is ongoing, and a $10,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to an arrest and conviction.

A Prominent National Figure in Democratic Politics

Governor Shapiro, 51, has emerged as a nationally recognized figure within the Democratic Party. Before former Vice President Kamala Harris ultimately selected Minnesota Governor Tim Walz as her running mate last year, Shapiro was considered a top contender for the vice-presidential spot.

Known for his outspoken support for Israel and vocal opposition to former President Donald Trump, Shapiro has earned a reputation for strong public speaking and wide appeal among Pennsylvania voters. He is currently serving his first term as governor after winning the 2022 election. His term runs through 2027.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Josh Shapiro: Political and Personal Background

Like Kamala Harris, Shapiro previously served as a state attorney general. Before becoming Pennsylvania’s top law enforcement officer, he was a member of the Pennsylvania House of Representatives and later chaired the Montgomery County Board of Commissioners.

Although born in Kansas City, Missouri, Shapiro was raised in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania. He currently resides with his family at the official governor’s residence in Harrisburg.

Josh Shapiro: Family Life and Religious Identity

Governor Shapiro is married to Lori Shapiro, who has a background in public service. She served during the Clinton administration as an analyst in the Office of Science and Technology Policy and also acted as a liaison to the President’s Information Technology Advisory Committee.

The couple has been married since 1997 and has four children: Reuben, Sophia, Max, and Jonah.

A practicing Jew, Shapiro has been open about his faith throughout his public life. He is the third Jewish governor in Pennsylvania’s history. Just hours before the fire, he had shared a photo of his family’s Passover Seder table on social media, writing, “From the Shapiro family’s Seder table to yours, happy Chag Pesach Sameach!”

Also Read: Arson Horror At Governor’s Mansion: Josh Shapiro And Family Flee Blaze After Suspect Sets Fire During Passover Celebration