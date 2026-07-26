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Home > World News > Who Is Juan Orlando Hernández? Former Honduran President Returns Home After Donald Trump Pardon

Who Is Juan Orlando Hernández? Former Honduran President Returns Home After Donald Trump Pardon

Former Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernández is set to return to Honduras eight months after receiving a US presidential pardon from Donald Trump.

Former Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez. (Source:Reuters)
Former Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez. (Source:Reuters)

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Published: Sun 2026-07-26 21:01 IST

Former Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernández is set to return to his homeland nearly eight months after receiving a presidential pardon from U.S. President Donald Trump. Hernández was serving a 45-year prison sentence in the United States on drug and arms trafficking charges. He is expected to arrive at Palmerola International Airport, located roughly 60 kilometers (37 miles) northwest of the capital, Tegucigalpa, aboard a private flight.  

Who Is Juan Orlando Hernández?

Hernández  governed the Central American nation from 2014 to 2022. A member of the National Party, he previously served as president of the Honduran Congress. After leaving office, he was extradited to the United States in 2022, where he was convicted on drug trafficking and firearms-related charges. US prosecutors accused him of accepting millions of dollars from drug cartels in exchange for protecting cocaine shipments bound for the United States, allegations he consistently denied. Expressing his gratitude online ahead of his journey, Hernández wrote on X: “I cannot deny the profound emotion and joy I feel in my heart to be returning home… I am counting down the days until I can hug my mother, my wife Ana García, my children, my granddaughters, and other family members, as well as every friend who supported us with their prayers.”  

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Domestic Legal Challenges and Pending Corruption Charges

Although President Trump’s late-2025 executive pardon cleared his federal conviction in the United States, it had no effect on his domestic legal troubles in Honduras. Hernández is scheduled to appear in a Honduran court on August 3 to address local charges of fraud and money laundering. However, an arrest warrant issued against him was suspended in June, allowing him to re-enter the country without being detained upon arrival.  

Extradition, Conviction, and Political Fallout 

Hernández’s legal ordeal began shortly after he handed over power in February 2022, when he was arrested at his home in Tegucigalpa and extradited to the U.S. two months later. In early 2024, a U.S. federal judge sentenced him to 45 years in prison after he was convicted of taking millions of dollars in bribes to facilitate the smuggling of over 400 metric tons of cocaine north through Honduras.  Trump’s decision to pardon Hernández sparked intense political controversy across Central America. Issued amid a fiercely contested Honduran presidential election cycle, the pardon drew widespread criticism from rival political candidates and civil society groups, who accused Washington of unprecedented political interference in Honduras’s democratic process.  

Also Read: PM Modi Sets Up Task Force Under Nandan Nilekani: Will Technology Stop Paper Leaks In India?

With inputs from Reuters 

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Who Is Juan Orlando Hernández? Former Honduran President Returns Home After Donald Trump Pardon
Tags: Donald Trump pardon Juan Orlando HernandezFormer Honduras president return TegucigalpaJuan Orlando HernandezJuan Orlando Hernandez drug trafficking pardonJuan Orlando Hernandez return Honduras

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Who Is Juan Orlando Hernández? Former Honduran President Returns Home After Donald Trump Pardon
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