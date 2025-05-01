A federal judge appointed by Donald Trump has blocked the former president’s use of an 18th-century wartime law to deport Venezuelan immigrants accused of gang ties. The ruling deals a major setback to Trump’s mass deportation plans ahead of the 2025 campaign.

US District Judge Fernando Rodriguez Jr., in Texas, has ruled that the Trump administration overstepped its authority in using the Alien Enemies Act—a law dating back to the 18th century—to detain and deport Venezuelan immigrants accused of being members of the Tren de Aragua gang.

In a 36-page ruling issued Thursday, Judge Fernando Rodriguez Jr., who was appointed by President Donald Trump, found that the administration’s actions “exceed the scope of the statute and are contrary to the plain, ordinary meaning of the statute’s terms.”

Preliminary Injunction by Judge Fernando Rodriguez Halts Key Deportation Strategy

Rodriguez issued a preliminary injunction, blocking the administration from continuing to rely on the Alien Enemies Act to summarily remove alleged gang members. This ruling strikes a blow to Trump’s broader strategy of rapid deportations under his proposed “mass deportation operation.”

“The government does not possess the lawful authority under the Alien Enemies Act,” the judge wrote, referencing Trump’s presidential proclamation that invoked the law—only the fourth time in U.S. history it has been used. The ruling further stated the government cannot “detain Venezuelan aliens, transfer them within the United States, or remove them from the country.”

Legal Experts and Families Raise Concerns Over Detentions

The Trump administration has admitted in court filings that “many” of the Venezuelan individuals deported or detained and sent to a prison in El Salvador did not have criminal records. Attorneys and family members have argued that several of those affected were in the United States legally, some with pending court hearings related to their asylum claims, and had no ties to the Tren de Aragua gang.

The administration is expected to appeal the ruling. Any such appeal would first go to the conservative-leaning Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals in Louisiana, and could ultimately reach the U.S. Supreme Court.

Who is Judge Fernando Rodriguez Jr.?

Judge Fernando Rodriguez Jr. serves on the United States District Court for the Southern District of Texas, one of the 94 general trial courts in the federal judiciary. He was nominated to the bench by President Trump on September 7, 2017, and was confirmed by the U.S. Senate in a 96-0 vote on June 5, 2018. He received his commission on June 12, 2018.

Prior to his nomination, Rodriguez served as a field office director for International Justice Mission in the Dominican Republic.

